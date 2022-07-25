Who Is Ernest Khalimov? Net Worth, Age, Height, Bio, Instagram

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ernest Khalimov (GigaChad) is a professional Russian fitness model, fitness trainer, bodybuilder, Internet face, and entrepreneur from Moscow, Russia. Being an experienced model, Ernest mostly works as a model for menswear brands. Based on several sources, Ernest came to the spotlight after individuals began making memes on his images. During the short duration, Ernest memes became prominent on the internet. In October 2017, his image was submitted on 4chan.

Ernest is a very well-known bodybuilder and a fitness-modeling personality. He obtains most part of his income through the online and offline brand confirmations and appearances he makes for several brands. He also originates his net worth as a very famous Instagram celebrity with thousands of reliable and affectionate followers on Instagram. The number of followers he has on his social platforms like Instagram and the appearances he makes for several menswear brands are more than enough for him to earn thousands of dollars instantaneously.

Though Ernest is not a very active personality on Instagram and does not keep on uploading stuff very often he has indeed got an excellent brand value. So according to several sources, her net worth is predicted to be 1 million USD $.

He has worked very hard to accomplish what he has in life presently. Though Ernest Khalimov is surrounded by several controversies on and off with his constant hard work and dedication he has succeeded to rule social media with an immense fan base who are driving crazy him.

All her images and posts are interesting enough to draw a lot of individuals crazy. Ernest is indeed a muscle man and all the stuff he circulates on his Instagram account is really good and earnest. He is an established fitness model and endures working hard on himself at the age of 52 years. His commitment to his work and his love for fitness is wholly commendable. We appreciate Ernest for his achievement and wish him all the unsurpassed for all his future endeavors.

Ernest Khalimov Early Life

He is also better-known as Gigachad was born on his first walk in 1969 in Moscow, Russia. He is an enormously prevalent Russian male wellness model well-known for his all-around etched and good-looking body.

His experience raising up was very much spent at her origin and where he completed his essential tutoring. His nationality is well-known to be blended. There is no such crucial data about her experience growing up, guardians, and kin per the sources. The most convincing motivation behind this is that he could do without sharing his own personal life data on any web. Ernest has a place with the Christian religion.

According to the sources, his significant instructive and important tutoring data isn’t accessible on the web. In any case, the manner that we know is that he has completed his essential tutoring in a tuition-based school in Moscow, his old neighborhood. He was a distinctive student in his educational period. Ernest Khalimov had figured out how to attain a typical inscription in his elementary school tests.

Ernest Khalimov Career Beginnings

He began his career by modeling for several brands. He first came into the publicity after he was trolled for his images on all the leading social media platforms. An image of him with two other identical individuals went viral on the internet where individuals thought if he was even a real individual or a digital conception. However, he is a human.

Notwithstanding all these trolls & memes, he always kept moving further without presenting any interest in them. He is presently one of the topmost male models around the globe. Also, he has received more than 541k followers on his berlin.1969 Instagram account.

This year in September, he launched the Gigachad NFT assortment along with Krista Sudmalis. The NFT was entirely available only on Opensea & Rarible with a total of 146 items generated. The art project has been very efficacious as several people bought & sold the collection. At the present time (October 2021), the floor price of the Gigachad NFT is 0.8 ETH & the total capacity traded is 34.6 ETH.

Not only this, but Ernest is also a philanthropist. He has done several charity events for underprivileged kids. Ernest Khalimov is also an animal lover. Ernest has two dogs called “Boris” and “Max”. He is a very prominent social media influencer. Ernest over Instagram has over one million followers. Ernest is also very much active on other social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Ernest Khalimov Personal Life/Relationship

He is presently single and not dating anyone. However, he was earlier in a relationship with beautiful Russian model Anastasiya Kvitko. In addition, the couple began dating in 2016 and broke up in 2018. Ernest is presently focusing on his career and is not looking for a girlfriend.

In addition, as stated above, Ernest Khalimov aka GigaChad was born and raised in Moscow, Russia. Ernest was born on the 1st of March 1969. He was named after his grandfather who was named Ernest and he lived with his father in a small apartment where they raised up together. Later on, when he turned 12 years of age, he began functioning at McDonald’s as a janitor. At that period, he had no idea how much it would later on bring him a celebrity, and fortune.

He has two handsome younger brothers, one older brother called Mike Khalimov who is presently a boxer but he left the business of boxing in 2011. Whereas, in an International Competition, Mike has also competed for Italy in Powerlifting.

He is a real person who makes his existence felt through social media. He keeps sharing his fitness expedition with everyone and stimulates people to live a vigorous and healthy life.

Ernest Khalimov Awards And Honors

He is an icon of good nutrition, fitness, and healthy life. In addition to being a proficient model, Ernest Khalimov functions as an actor, personal trainer, nutritionist, and social media influencer. His images are always stylish and demonstrate outstanding physical shape. He won Mr. Olympia in 2016.