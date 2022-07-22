0 SHARES Share Tweet

Years would have passed, but he still remains in our hearts as one of the best comedians of all time. On 21st July 2022, the late American actor Robin Williams turned 71. Check out the article to know more about the Jumanji alum who committed suicide at the age of 63.

What Was Robin Williams Disease?

Robin McLaurin Williams, the American actor, and comedian is known for his spontaneity and the wide range of characters he has portrayed throughout his acting career. It’s been 8 years since his soul departed from his body, but even now fans all around the world celebrate the actor’s birthday. If alive, Williams would have celebrated his 71st birthday on 21st July 2022.

The actor who is regarded as one of the greatest comedians of all time committed suicide at his home in Paradise Cay, California on 11th August 2014. From his autopsy, it came to be known that the actor was undiagnosed with Lewy body disease.

He started his career as a stand-up comedian and performed in San Francisco and Los Angeles in the mid-70s. With his skills, he portrayed the alien Mork in Mork and Mindy. Later on, he appeared in several films, dramas, and comedies.

Williams received the luck to be a part of critically and commercially successful films including The World According to Garp, Patch Adams, Awakenings, World’s Greatest Dad, and much more. His box office hits include Hook, Aladdin, Jumanji, the Night at the Museum trilogy, etc. the actor was nominated for several accolades including four Academy Awards, and has won an award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Good Will Hunting. The actor has also achieved two Primetime Emmy Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and has won five Grammys.

What Was Robin Williams Last Movie

Robin Williams Health issues

The Night at the Museum alum had an addiction to cocaine during the late 70s and 90s. He was one of the friends of John Belushi, an American comedian, actor, and musician who was known for his role in the comedy show Saturday Night Live. Belushi died in 1982 from a drug overdose and this happened the next morning right after the duo partied together.

The incident affected Williams so much and later with the birth of his son, the actor quit drugs and alcohol. He calls it a wake-up call with a huge impact on his life. He said that Belushi’s death has sobered him. Slowly the comedian-actor turned to exercise and cycling which helped him in curing the depression that he suffered after the death of Belushi. He even believed that cycling saved his life.

Later in 2003 while filming in Alaska, he started drinking and in 2006 he took himself into a substance-abuse rehab in Newberg. He admitted himself there saying that he is an alcoholic. In 2009, Williams was hospitalized as he suffered from severe heart issues. He underwent heart surgery at Cleveland Clinic to correct his irregular heartbeat. In a 2010 interview, he admitted his failure in maintaining sobriety but assured that he never used cocaine again after the death of his friend.

By the middle of 2014, the actor had admitted himself to the Hazelden Foundation Addiction Treatment Center in Center City, Minnesota, for treatment of his alcoholism.

Robin Williams Cause Of Death

Robin Williams died in August 2014 after celebrating his 63rd birthday. As of the reports, the actor died from asphyxia from hanging. His death later leads to a greater discussion about the actor’s mental health. Discussions were going on regarding depression, anxiety, and the early stages of Parkinson’s disease.

Mara Buxbaum, William’s publicist said that before his death, William had suffered severe depression. Also, Susan Schneider claimed that Williams was sober during the time before his death even though he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at its early stage. She even said that he was not ready to disclose any information regarding his health condition to the media.

After the death of the actor, the autopsy revealed that he was not suffering from Parkinson’s disease but rather was diagnosed with Lewy bodies that were misdiagnosed. And it was because of this disease Williams suffered severe depression which led to the death of the great actor-comedian.

Two years after his death, Susan disclosed that the pathology of Lewy body disease which affected the actor was considered the worst ever seen by several doctors. She even said that by the beginning of October 2013, several symptoms of the disease had started. He had suffered a sudden and prolonged spike in fear and anxiety along with stress and insomnia. All these worsened his condition which resulted in memory loss, paranoia, and even delusions. She was sure that he was slowly losing his mind and he was very aware of it as he kept saying that he wanted to reboot his brain.

Robin Williams Net Worth

Williams had a successful career as both an actor and a comedian in the entertainment industry which helped him acquire much wealth. The initial stage of his career started well but by the end of his life, the actor faced financial hardships. As to the reports he had a net worth of $50 million when he died which drastically decreased from $130 million. He used to say that he took a steady job as he had bills to pay. He even used to say that his life has downsized very much and because of that he is selling the ranch he had in Napa as he couldn’t afford it anymore. He disclosed that he lost much of his money in his two divorces and along with that he had arranged trusts set up for his three children.