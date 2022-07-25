0 SHARES Share Tweet

On January 12, 1964, Jeffrey Preston Bezos, better known by his stage name Jeff Bezos, was born. He is a 58-year-old American businessman, media mogul, investor, computer engineer, and commercial astronaut. He was the company’s founder, executive chairman, and previous president and CEO. Bezos is estimated to be worth $135.3 billion in the US. He is the second-richest man in the entire world.

Who Was Ted Jorgensen? Is Jeff Bezos And Ted Jorgensen Related?

The biological father of Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, was Ted Jorgensen. He runs a bike business in Arizona and is 71 years old. In the last several years of his life, he just came to know Jeff was his biological kid. Ted, who last saw his kid when he was only a year old, tragically passed away in 2015 and never got to meet him.

On January 12, 1964, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the late Ted Jorgensen gave birth to Jeff Bezos with his first wife Jacklyn Gise under the name Jeffrey Preston Jorgensen. But then, due to events that were likely out of his control, he broke off contact with Jacklyn and Jeffrey, and he did so until the moment of his death.

Ted Jorgensen was the biological father of the Amazon founder and billionaire. As a young child, Jeff Preston Jorgensen was taken away from his real father. He later changed his name to Jeff Preston Bezos and rose to prominence as the business tycoon who established Amazon and was one of the world’s richest individuals. Four stepchildren were also born to Ted after his marriage to Linda.

Jeff Bezos Early Life And Career

Ted Jorgensen, Jeff’s biological father, was born in Chicago, Illinois, in the United States, on October 10, 1944. He was conceived with the Taurus horoscope. Theodore John Jorgensen is his father, and Dolores Pollack is his mother. Jordon Jorgensen is the name of his other sibling.

He first resided in Glendale, Arizona, where he spent the remainder of his life, before moving to Alburquerque, New Mexico. Road Runner Bike Center was the name of Jorgensen’s cycling store. He began by working in a low-paying retail setting. In addition, when he was younger, he performed in circuses.

He was urged to give Michael Bezos custody of his son after Ted and Jacklyn split up. In 1974, he relocated to Arizona after agreeing that Jeff had a better future with Jacklyn and Michael Bezos. After some time, Ted purchased a business and started a bicycle shop without realizing that his son would go on to become the richest man in the world. The Road Runner Bike Centre was the name of his store.

Jeff Bezos Personal Life & Relationships

In the early 1960s, Ted Jorgensen met Jacklyn Gise, a high school student. Ted Jorgensen, Bezos’ real father, was 18 years old when he conceived Bezos‘ mother, Jacklyn Gise, who was then 17 years old. At the time, they were both still enrolled in high school. Before their son was born, they wed in 1964. The union only lasted 17 months.

Jacklyn Gise moved in with her parents since Jorgensen was a negligent father and husband who frequently remained out late and drank excessively. He consented to divorce in 1965 and, whenever he had money, gave Gise a tiny sum in child maintenance. Sometimes he failed to make the payments.

Three years after their divorce, Jacklyn Gise wed Michael Bezos, a Cuban immigrant who later went on to work for Exxon and taught himself English. Jeff was adopted by Michael, and Jeff Bezos gave him the last name Bezos. The name change required Jorgensen’s approval, which he provided for his son. That was the last time when Ted saw Jeff at the age of 3.

He was melancholy after his divorce because his ex-wife had asked him to avoid them. He consented, thinking that his son Jeffrey would benefit and have a brighter future as a result. After some time, Ted wed Linda, another lady. Todd, Mike, Lee, and Darin were the four kids they reared. The duration of his second marriage was about 27 years. Additionally, he now has ten grandchildren.

Jorgensen briefly remembered the Bezos name, but over time he lost track of it and fully lost contact with his ex-wife and son because Jacklyn asked him to.

In fact, Bezos lived with Jorgensen for the first year of his existence, but his absence from his life was so total that in a 1999 interview with Wired, he claimed, “I’ve never met him.” “The truth, in my opinion, is that my Dad Michael is my biological father. The only time I seriously consider it is when a doctor asks me to complete paperwork, “As of 1999, Bezos remarked.

Jeff Bezos Final Whim

In 2012, Ted learned that Jeffrey, his biological son, was the world’s richest person. The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon, a biography of the founder of Amazon, was written by Brad Stone. Stone contacted Ted to ask about his book-related knowledge.

If the author hadn’t contacted Ted, he would not have known that his son even existed. Ted acknowledged to the author that he wasn’t a decent husband or father during their conversations. Additionally, he added, “I didn’t know where he was, whether or not he had a good job, or if he was living or dead.” Ted Jorgensen’s eyes were sad and filled with shock when Brad showed him photos of Jeff.

MUST CHECK: Who Is Ernest Khalimov? Net Worth, Age, Height, Bio, Instagram

He said he had always been curious about Jeff’s whereabouts and had a phone number, but he didn’t want to call because his ex-wife had asked him not to. Because his mother forbade it, Jeff Bezos never got in touch with his biological father again.

Ted Jorgensen’s final goal was to see his son before passing away, but he was unfortunate enough to miss the opportunity and instead received a letter from him.

Jeff Bezos Death

Ted passed away on March 16, 2015, when he was 71 years old. Uncertainty surrounds the cause of his passing. But he never has the chance to meet Jeff Bezos, his biological son. At Phoenix Memorial Park in Arizona, he was laid to rest and all the services were done there.