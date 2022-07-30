0 SHARES Share Tweet

Delonte Maurice West is a longtime professional basketball player from the United States. He was a member of the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Seattle SuperSonics, and Dallas Mavericks in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Delonte West’s net worth is estimated to be $1,000 in 2022. His highest salary was nearly $14 million, or nearly $16 million also played professionally for the Chinese Basketball Association’s Fujian Xunxing, Shanghai Sharks, and the NBA G League’s Texas Legends. West played college basketball at Saint Joseph’s University before turning pro.

Delonte West Born On

Delonte was born on July 26, 1986, to Dmitri West and Delphina Addison. Dmitri West Jr. and Danielle West are Delonte’s two brothers.

West has Piscataway Native American, African American, and White American ancestors. In 2008, West received a bipolar disorder diagnosis. While he initially accepted the diagnosis, he later disputed it, claiming that his problems were caused by a combination of transitory depression and the challenges of being a basketball player.

West described his childhood as “happy-poor,” and he lived with various relatives. West claims that he abused drugs, self-harmed, and spent time in children’s hospitals during his adolescence.

He has been playing basketball since 2004 and has always been very interested in the sport. He began his professional career after being selected by the Boston Celtics in the 2004 NBA Draft. He attended Greenbelt Eleanor Roosevelt High School and St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. Due to injuries, he was limited to 39 games in the NBA’s inaugural season in 2004.

Delonte West NBA Career

West left St. Joseph’s after his junior year and was selected as the 24th pick in the 2004 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics. He was plagued by injuries in his first season, appearing in only 39 games, mostly off the bench. West was moved to the shooting guard position for the 2006-07 seasons but struggled early on.

Later, he was returned to the point guard position. With seconds left in the game against the Charlotte Bobcats, West made a game-winning buzzer-beater. The Celtics also triumphed over the Nets. On March 3, 2007, they made a game-tying three-pointer with 4 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime against the New Jersey Nets.

West scored a career-high 31 points and made a career-high 12 free throw shots the next day against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a double-overtime Celtics victory. West scored 31 points in that game, all of which came in the second half and two overtimes. He was playing alongside Rajon Rondo in the starting lineup at the conclusion of the 2006–07 campaign.

During 2007- 2008, the season he was part of the Cleveland Cavaliers. This team trade reunited West with his Saint Joseph’s Teammate, Dwayne Jones. With his tie-breaking game, Cleveland Cavaliers reach new heights of victories by defeating Washington Wizards in the first round of the series.

After the termination of his $12.7 million US contract with the Cavaliers, West was traded along with many other players. In 2010 he made a return to the Boston Celtics with a one-year contract. He went on to play with the following squads: 2011–2012 Dallas Mavericks, 2013 Texas Legends, 2013–2014 Fujian Xunxing, 2014 Shanghai Sharks, and 2015 Texas Legend. Legends finally waved him off due to his injuries.

Delonte West Net worth

Delonte West’s net worth is estimated to be $1,000 in 2022. His highest salary was nearly $14 million, or nearly $16 million, through his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Delonte was drawn to drugs, which caused his career to fall apart. He earned nearly $4.25 million with the Cavaliers during the 2009-2010 season.

Delonte West Family

Delonte West has had two marriages. He was initially married to Kimberly Ashley Awad. According to his father, Awad was Delonte’s college sweetheart. In late 2012, Delonte and Caressa met at the home of a mutual friend. In 2013, he married Caressa Suzzette Madden. Delonte was going through a financial crisis then, so he proposed to Caressa by cutting a snippet off a jump rope he found in the garage and wrapping it around her finger. Cash West is one of the couple’s two children.

Quick Facts:

Name Delonte West Born On July 26, 1986 Net Worth $1,000 in 2022 Marital Status Married Spouse Caressa Suzzette Madden Salary $14 million

Delonte West Motorcycle

West was pulled over in 2009 while riding a Can-Am Spyder three-wheeled motorcycle for a traffic violation. West was found with a 9mm Beretta pistol in his waistband, a Ruger.357 Magnum revolver strapped to his leg, and a Remington 870 shotgun in a guitar case across his back during this stall.

On November 20, he was arrested and appeared in court. West claimed that he was relocating the weapons because his mother had made him aware that his cousins’ children had discovered them in a closet at his home. West pled guilty to the traffic and weapons charges and received electronic monitoring, unsupervised parole, 40 hours of community service, and psychiatric care.

His first marriage to his college sweetheart, Awad, ended in 2010. In 2011, after being suspended from the NBA, West went through financial turmoil. He applied at Home Depot and worked to make ends meet.

West was photographed barefoot and dressed in a hospital gown in a public place in Houston, Texas, in February 2016. A photo of West begging in Temple Hills, Maryland, went viral in June 2016. The Twitter account that first posted the image implied that West was homeless and asked his followers to pray for him because of his psychological problems, which led to speculation that West was indeed homeless. West quickly shot down the rumors, claiming that although the image is real, he is actually a homeowner and was only helping a quadriplegic homeless person.

A video of West in police custody on a Washington, DC, highway surfaced in January 2020. After images of West begging at a Dallas, Texas intersection went viral in September 2020, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban picked West up from a gas station. In addition to paying for West’s drug rehab, Cuban also gave him a hotel room. On January 19, 2021, news broke that West had gotten a job at the rehab center where he had checked in and was back with his mother.