2023 Valentine’s Day Surprise! Titanic Returns To Theatres!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

It appears like “Titanic” will be the newest movie to receive a big-screen 3D restoration. We’ve heard that “Jaws,” a post-converted 3D experience, will debut on IMAX screens in September, and “ET,” a re-release, albeit not in 3D, is also planned.

According to a source, the intention is to release “Titanic” on Valentine’s Day of the following year to mark the movie’s 25th anniversary. It should be noted that this isn’t the first time that Cameron has re-released “Titanic” in 3D. They accomplished it in 2012, sort of near the end of the 3D “Avatar” frenzy. It’s not a coincidence that the sequel to James Cameron’s “Avatar” recently came out and will make extensive use of the same projection technology.

On Valentine’s Day 2023, The Remastered Version Of “Titanic” Will Be Released In Theatres!

This “Titanic” re-release will be shown in high-definition (3D) 4K HDR (HFR). Theoretically, HFR is less taxing on the eyes when it comes to 3D, which may be uncomfortable, particularly during a lengthy film like “Titanic.” Since my grandparents don’t know how to turn motion smoothing off, I will personally never be a fan of HFR, but it appears that an HFR version will be offered in this re-release.

The worldwide release date for Disney‘s movie, which holds global rights, is February 10, 2023. Theatrical distribution rights in the United States are held by Paramount, who is anticipated to announce a U.S. release date around that time.

It should be noted that this isn’t the first time that Cameron has re-released “Titanic” in 3D. They did it in 2012, sort of as the “Avatar” 3D frenzy was winding down, but it appears that 3D in theatres is now seeing a new surge. Prior to the release of the sequel, “Avatar” will be re-released in 3D. As was already stated, “Jaws” will be released in 3D. Will 3D really make a comeback, or is this just a trend James Cameron has seized and won’t let go of?

3D has never been a sure thing. Its popularity spikes typically coincide with periods when people are looking for huge escapist blockbusters and an occasion to get up off the sofa. Following the widespread adoption of TVs in homes in the 1950s, 3D popularity also saw a spike in the 1980s, when VCRs provided viewers more power than ever before. Finally, the rise in the 2000s coincided with the onset of the Great Recession.

It may be possible for 3D to return in a post-lockdown future, but I doubt it would be due to re-releases of previously successful films as much as it would be due to brand-new releases.

It is hoped that “Titanic” receiving the remaster treatment is a sign that more of James Cameron’s movies will eventually be restored in 4K. You have “The Abyss” and “True Lies” in our sights. The fact that “Titanic” is getting a second restoration makes me pleased, but I’ll be much happier when I can finally enjoy the ethereal ocean blues of “The Abyss” on my 4K TV.