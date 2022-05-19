All About Emily Bustamante: Net Worth, Biographical Information, Age, Boyfriend, Children, And Much More!!

Emily Bustamante, generally referred to as Emily B, is a famous style and fun personality. This American celebrity is a well-known shoe designer, TV personality, and actress. Emily possesses a shoe line under the global shoe brand, ZigiNY. As an actress, Emily has been regarded on the TV series, Love and Hip Hop. She is also known for her on-and-off relationship with rapper Fabulous, with whom she has two sons.

Who Is Emily Bustamante?

Emily Bustamante came to the world in 1981, on February 10 in New York City. Emily is partly Puerto Rican-Dominican and partially American.

Quick Fact About Emily Bustamante

Net Worth $3 million Date Of Birth February 9, 1981 Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.68m) Weight 64 kg or 141 lbs Profession Personal stylist, Shoe Designer Nationality American

Emily Bustamante’s Vital Statistics

Emily started her career as a fashion designer.

She designed shoes that are offered on social media.

Emily Bustamante Salary

Facts regarding Bustamante’s salary are not yet revealed. However, data indicating approximately how many lots she makes may be up to date as quickly.

An Exploration of Age and Early Life

As of 2022 Emily Bustamante is 41 years old. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. Her parents live in New York City, the United States. Emily’s father is a businessman. The name of Emily’s mother is Diane Castro. She is from a Christian family. She spent her childhood in Virginia with her siblings. From childhood days, she has been interested in design.

Emily studied at a vocational high school in Norfolk to learn the fundamentals of fashion design. Furthermore, she graduated from a fashion-designing college located in Virginia.

Emily Bustamante’s Wealth and Career

Emily has an estimated net worth of $3 million. This comprises her assets, money, and income. Her number one source of profit is her profession as a stylist and designer. Through her diverse assets of profits, she has been in a position to build up an excellent fortune, but prefers to guide a modest lifestyle. He made his debut on March 6, 2011, with the primary episode being the simplest of one-episodes.

The show was a victory and was made for a second season on June 25th, 2011. Next to the second season, the show recommenced with several new cast members.

Emily Bustamante’s boyfriend and children

Emily is married to rapper Fabulous from 2001 and is the mom of his son, Johan Jackson, who was born on February 16, 2008. She also has a daughter from a preceding relationship, Tania Williams, born on April 1, 1998.

Emily met Grammy-nominated rapper John David Jackson, also known as Outstanding, at an event in 2002. After their first meeting, the two usually communicated over the telephone and simplest commenced a relationship after he visited Virginia for a show. Looking at her Instagram, Emily and Outstanding seem to have already worked things out in their relationship despite their differences and misunderstandings.

Emily Bustamante’s Interesting Facts

Emily Bustamante is a stylist.

She’s been dating fabulous for over two decades.

Emily Bustamante is Puerto Rican.

Bustamante is alive and in good health. There had been no reviews of her being ill or having any health-associated issues.

