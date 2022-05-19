Scott Disick Is ‘Reliving His Worst Nightmare,’ Whenever Kourtney And Travis Tie The knot!!

It has been alleged that Scott Disick’s ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s several weddings to Travis Barker have “hit hard” on him, and the couple is now wedded. Even if he and Rebecca [Donaldson] have been together for a long time, it does not get any easier knowing that Kourtney is now married to someone else, according to an insider who spoke with Hollywood Life.

Extra Information From Kourtney Kardashian’s Show:

After everything that has happened to him, he is forced to attend Kourtney’s wedding three times, “an insider stated. After all this, “the hardest part of it now is that he has to go through Kourtney’s wedding three times,” a source said. According to the insider, he keeps playing back in his mind the scenario that scares him the most.

According to a source close to the situation, Scott’s primary objective is to ensure that Kourtney is content. Travis is aware that he needs to keep his relationship with Kourtney on a solid footing if he wants to keep Kourtney happy. However, this is not something about which he is particularly enthusiastic.

The romance between Kourtney and Travis has been going strong for a few months, but Scott has always had an advantage over the other suitors because he already has children with Kourtney. Because of that, he is confident that he will continue to hold a significant position in Kourtney’s life.”

On the other side, Scott is concerned that his advantageous position may no longer exist now that she is married to Travis and has brought up the possibility of having children with him. There will come a day when Scott will have no choice but to let go of her and face that he is not the most important man in her life.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, the most challenging part about it now is that “while he seeks to move on, he gets to experience Kourtney’s wedding ceremony three times.” The insider was alluding to the couple’s first late-night elopement in Las Vegas, their present wedding in Santa Barbara, and their upcoming “big Italian wedding ceremony.”

According to the insider, he keeps bringing up the one thing that scares him the most repeatedly. Kourtney and Travis have been friends for a long time, but Scott hasn’t yet “come to grips” with the notion that “there won’t ever be a future with Kourtney again,” according to another insider.

A reliable source has revealed that Scott’s primary concern is for Kourtney’s well-being at the end of the day. Maintaining a solid connection with Kourtney also requires consideration and kindness to Travis. According to one of our sources, “It’s not something he’s delighted about.”

But now that she is married to Travis and they are thinking about starting a family, Scott is about to lose his advantage. Scott is coming to terms with the fact that he is not the single most important person in her life for him to be able to go on with his own life.

Read More: