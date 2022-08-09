0 SHARES Share Tweet

The actor Howland Chamberlain is very well known. He was born on August 2, 1911, in The Bronx, New York. Howland Chamberlain was reportedly born in 1911 and is a successful Actor. He is also on the list of the richest people in the US Howland Chamberlain is his first name, and Chamberlain is his last name. Howland Chamberlain was born on Wednesday, August 2nd, 1911, which was also his birthday. He turned 73 years old this year. Howland is a Leo and Gladiolus and Poppies are his birth flowers.

Howland Chamberlain Net Worth

We have updated the information below about Howland's estimated net worth, monthly and annual salary, the main source of income, cars, lifestyle, and much more.

Howland earned $3 million and $5 million.

His huge fortune is between 5 and 10 million dollars.

Name Howland Chamberlain Birth Place Bronx, New York City Nationality American Age 73 Years Old Born On August 2, 1911 Net Worth $1M – $5M Died On September 1, 1984

Howland Chamberlain Family

Howland Chamberlain was a well-known American actor. She was better known by her family name Howland Chamberlin. Howland Chamberlain began his career as an actor. He was born on August 2, 1911, in the United States of America.

He was a famous actor in the age group of years. You should see the full list of famous actors. Jack Cassidy was their father. Evelyn Ward, their mother Patrick, and Shaun Cassidy are brothers.

Howland Chamberlain Social Media

The veteran actor, who was born in Oakland on August 2, 1911, was one of the most important people in the world. Howland Chamberlain knew a lot about social media and had a great reach. Howland was a very influential celebrity. He posts many personal photos and videos to interact with his huge fan base on social media. He has very many fans on social media.

Howland Chamberlain’s Cause Of Death

Howland Chamberlain died on September 1, 1984, from an illness that could not be passed on. He lived for 73 years when he died. When he died, he was cared for by a large group of friends and family members.

Howland Chamberlain partner

he is single. He is not dating anyone. We don’t know much about his previous relationships or if he was ever engaged. Our database says he has no children.

Howland Chamberlain TV Shows

Chamberlain has also participated in television shows. In the episode “Double Trouble” from The Adventures of Superman, he played a pair of identical twins involved in a plan to smuggle radium. This role is remembered as one of his best. In Force of Evil and High Noon, he played a vengeful hotel clerk who wants to harm Marshal Kane. These were two of his most famous film roles. After the House Un-American Activities Committee incident in 1956, Chamberlain moved to New York with his family and returned to the stage.

Chamberlain appeared in dozens of touring plays, including A Raisin in the Sun, on Broadway and Off-Broadway (in Children of Darkness and The Courageous One), and at the Festival in the Park (Julius Caesar and Anthony and Cleopatra, among others).

The Chamberlains also worked together in Off-Broadway theater, including the production of Morton Lichter’s Old Timer’s Sexual Symphony (and other recordings). By 1960, he was back on television in small roles.

Howland Chamberlain was the perfect example of a character actor. He was great at playing nervous, troubled characters, and he did so in some of the most important films of the late 1940s and early 1950s.

At that time, he had just starred in one of the most acclaimed films of the decade, High Noon. His acting career ended when he was called to testify before the House Committee on Un-American Activities, which he refused to do. Chamberlain, whose name was sometimes spelled Chamberlin in the film credits and in his obituary in Variety, was born in New York City and moved to California in the 1930s.

