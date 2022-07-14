Jennifer Aniston Blows Off Emmys Snub With Hair Salon Visit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jennifer Joanna Aniston, an American actress-producer has been spotted leaving a hair salon in Beverly Hills. On Wednesday, the actress seemed to be indulging in pampering after a two-hour visit to the hair salon.

Jennifer Aniston Spotted Leaving The Hair Salon In Beverly Hills

The 53-year-old actress was spotted with her contemporary golden hair which she has covered using an extensive brim solar hat. She kept a simple dressing for the day without many accessories. Aniston wore a black high-neck tank top that bared her toned arms and flat tummy.

The informal look was paired up with gentle denim pants with rolled-up ankles to keep up the fashionable look. The Screen Actors Guild Award winner has chosen slim-strapped tan flip-flops for her day out which exposed her stylish purple pedicure. To keep her eyes protected from the sun and to complete the look she wore a pair of outsized sun shades and even had a black purse slung over her shoulder.

The star seemed to be in good spirits even after the latest Emmy snub. While leaving the salon after a two-hour appointment, Aniston carried a bottle of water to keep her hydrated from the Californian heat. She even carried a pair of reading glasses and while making her way to the car she flashed a smile at the camera.

Earlier this Tuesday, the nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced. It’s the biggest honor to get nominated for the Emmy awards but unfortunately, Aniston won’t be attending this year’s award night. Meanwhile, 46-year-old Reese Witherspoon, co-star of Aniston on ‘The Morning Show’ was nominated for the 2022 Emmy awards.

She even celebrated the nomination on her social media disclosing her feelings about being honored to be recognized. Reese even thanked the Television Academy for the nominations and The Morning Show team by specially mentioning them in her post. She was nominated for the lead actress in a drama series, a highly competitive category.

Jennifer Aniston Returned To Television Through TV Drama

Aniston made her return to television by producing and starring in the Apple TV+ drama, The Morning Show, together with Reese Witherspoon on November 1, 2019. Last year Aniston was nominated for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in the same category as Reese and the same series. This year the chance was given to Reese thus making an Emmy snub for Aniston.

The Morning Show is Jennifer Aniston’s first main television role after the 2004 hit ‘Friends’. Her career became advanced in the 1990s thus making her one of the highest-paid actresses in the world. She even won a Screen Actors Guild Award in the category Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show.

As of the latest reports, Apple TV+ has renewed The Morning Show for the third season in January 2022. This season will also be led by Aniston and Witherspoon, the two anchors of a popular but toxic Manhatten morning news program. The series was titled ‘Morning Wars’ in Australia to distinguish it from the Australian morning talk show with the same name. Earlier this June, Aniston revealed that the filming for the third season of the series will start anytime in September 2022.

