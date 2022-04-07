About Elizabeth Woods-Bio, Age, Husband, Height, Net Worth, And More

Elizabeth Woods was born in the United States in 1965, making her 53 years old. She is the mother of famous model Jordyn Woods and spent most of her life in Michigan before moving to Los Angeles.

In Los Angeles, she works as a photojournalist and branding consultant at PR and Mixed Picture Media. She also owns her photography studio called Sixty6 Studios.

She is known as the agent of Jordyn Woods, a 21-year-old reality show star or plus-size model. Elizabeth acquired a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Wayne State University in California.

Elizabeth Woods was born in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. While she has kept her birth date a mystery, her zodiac sign is assumed to be Aquarius, and she is an American citizen.

Elizabeth grew up in a middle-class family in Los Angeles. Her father worked as a salesperson for a local company, and her mother was a teacher at a public elementary school. Like many of her primary school peers, Elizabeth aspired to be a model and actress. She was physically active in high school when she played tennis and ran track.

When it comes to business, the most remarkable thing to happen in the entertainment sector is a successful family. John was a sound engineer for actor Will Smith and worked on the program “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air,” where he was a buddy of Will.

Elizabeth Woods was one of the most popular celebrities of her time. She had been a part of numerous successful projects and earned good fortune. As per our research, Elizabeth Woods’s net worth is estimated at $5 million by August 2022.

The career of Elizabeth Woods started back in 1991 when she was working as an editor at Edelman Public Relations Worldwide. She founded her agency named, Wood Media Group, and became a marketing strategist and developer the same year.

Elizabeth, who works as a brand and talent manager, has shown to be a true momager who assists her daughter with any concern and constantly defends her. However, Elizabeth is more than just the manager. She is a cheerleader who will do anything for her kid.

Elizabeth and her late husband, Mr. John Woods, had four children: two sons and two daughters. Their sons are known as John Woods III and Joshua Woods, while their daughters are known as Jordyn Woods and Jodie Woods.

She has three children, the most well-known of whom is Jordyn. She began to pursue a modeling profession during her adolescence and received her first notice. Elizabeth’s firm now assists her in furthering her career. Furthermore, the girl rose to international prominence due to her close friend, Kylie Jenner. The sisters were so close that they shared a residence in the KUWTK mansion.

@jordynwoods yes is my daughter which means she has my genetics. We have ass naturally! No one has gotten any butt lifts.. this is one of the craziest things that I keep reading..let’s focus on important things… https://t.co/dAP0YDCQmm — elizabethwoods (@lizthephotogirl) January 23, 2020

Elizabeth Woods is a very busy woman. She is not only the agent of her model daughter, but she runs her studio and also works as a branding consultant. If you are interested to know more about Elizabeth and her business ventures, make sure to read this article. We have collected information about Elizabeth’s profession, modeling daughter Jordyn Woods and more.

