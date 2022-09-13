Nobody would believe it! Sam Wilson is the official replacement for Steve Rogers as Captain America in the Marvel film franchise! During the events of the Disney+ subscriber-streamable film The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie’s fan-favorite character established himself as the Sentinel of Liberty.

With this, Julius Onah has accepted the role as the actor’s only director, and the actor is now slated to star in his own standalone film. While Wilson’s and Mackie’s new roles have generally been welcomed positively, some have objected to them.

The Director Of Captain America 4 Responds To Critics Of Anthony Mackie Assuming The Role, See More!

However, a significant number of individuals have backed the artistic decision, and Onah is the most recent to respond to the detractors. Some marvel admirers have grumbled about the transition on social media since Sam Wilson was anointed, Captain America.

Some claimed that in their opinion, Steve Rogers, as portrayed by Chris Evans, is the only person who is capable of using the red, white, and blue shield. Racist emotions seem to have occasionally surfaced in some posts, some of which were more visceral than others.

Interviews Of Marvel Artists

After Marvel Studios’ presentation, which featured information on Captain America: New World Order, CinemaBlend had the privilege of interviewing Julius Onah at Disney’s 2022 D23 Expo.

In the discussion, the director was candid about individuals who are against Anthony Mackie assuming the role of Captain America, stating that such viewpoints conflict with those the comic book hero stands for.

In the interview, the director pleaded with the interviewer to hold off until they saw this film. Second, he believes that anyone who wonders why someone like Anthony Mackie or Sam Wilson should be at the center of this should consider what Captain America genuinely stands for.

Having a character that upholds principles of justice is delightful, and envisioning a community where everybody is capable of contributing is even more so. The assertion’s veracity cannot be questioned. Captain America is centered on just that.

Therefore, there isn’t much to take away. There is nothing except good to celebrate. And everybody there ought to feel encouraged to participate in the appreciation of it!

What The Director Says

The director of Cloverfield Paradox raises very valid points. Individuals from all races, different faiths, and other identities are represented and accorded fair treatment in the iconic image of the United States that Steve Rogers embodies. It’s fantastic to see the director respond so brilliantly to the misinformation and extend a peace offering toward those who ridiculed the MCU‘s new Captain.

Chris Evans, a prominent figure in his own right, has likewise pledged his unwavering support for Anthony Mackie. Evans issued a rather conclusive remark after viewing a tweet from a media outlet that raised the possibility of Steve Rogers appearing in the upcoming movie.

The Blogosphere sure noted when he only stated, “Sam Wilson is Captain America.” Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes, promoted Captain America 4 after it was said to be in production.

It goes without saying that it wouldn’t be unexpected if Evans and Stan were among the many people who swarm to the theaters to watch the new film when it debuts.

Julius Onah as director this year marked a significant advancement for Captain America 4. Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, who wrote the script for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will provide the direction.

Isaiah Bradley and Danny Ramirez, who played those characters on the TV as mentioned above, will join Anthony Mackie at D23 this weekend. Carl Lumbly will also appear.

Shira Haas, who is new to the franchise, has also expressed interest in portraying a Marvel Comics character Sabra. If that weren’t enough, Dr. Samuel Sterns, a.k.a. Tim Blake Nelson, who played a role in the Incredible Hulk, is also returning and recreating his character.

Conclusion

While specific plot details are still being kept under wraps, Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore foreshadowed Sam’s difficult trip. Anthony Mackie may be aware that stepping into a big man’s shoes is not a simple task.

But it’s wonderful to know that Chris Evans, Julius Onah, and others will support Mackie and his character in anticipation of his debut solo film.

