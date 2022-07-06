0 SHARES Share Tweet

It has been nearly five years since Chris Hemsworth’s Thor got the chance to set out on a solo adventure within the Marvel Cinematic Universe with “Thor: Ragnarok,” which had its theatrical debut in November 2017.

The God of Thunder experienced a game-changing moment in the Taika Waititi-directed movie, which offered him one of the best solo MCU roles to date and set the stage for more to come. We have “Thor: Love and Thunder” to look forward to now that “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” have concluded.

‘Thor: love and thunder’- Post Credits Scene Details

Though it was slightly postponed, the time has finally come for this, which was previously revealed at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. Jane Foster is being played once again by Natalie Portman, this time as the Mighty Thor. Christian Bale is on board to play Gorr the God Butcher, our nemesis, and Waititi is back in the director’s chair. It’s an essential movie that seems to be crammed with content.

There is undoubtedly an incentive for viewers to continue watching as the credits start to roll, as is customary in the MCU. “Thor: Love and Thunder” have both a mid-credits and a post-credits sequence. Rarely do major franchise movies feature both, but this time Waititi and Marvel Studios went for it, offering viewers two distinct scenes to watch after the main action has ended. Therefore, before making a hasty retreat to the restroom as soon as the credits start to roll, you might want to think twice.

The other, on the other hand, is more of a tease for the MCU’s future, as we’ve come to expect from similar moments over the years, going all the way back to “Iron Man,” where Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury first suggested “The Avengers” to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe audience has been taught to always watch the credits after each film, much like Pavlov’s dogs. You see, Marvel Studios has elevated mid-credits and post-credits teases to a fine art. Some MCU movies have a single scene right before the credits. Others have a few scattered about. But practically all of them have them—so far, only “Avengers: Endgame” has one that isn’t a post-credits tease.

An excellent credits scene should make a future promise. Although there may be a cliffhanger, the movie shouldn’t stop there. It ought to be self-contained, independent of the storyline of the movie. As long as the joke works, it can also just be an amusing scene.

The MCU has always been about that! You didn’t agree to see completely standalone movies. This cinematic universe has been creating linkages between movies and exposing a bigger world ever since Nick Fury emerged from the shadows to speak with Tony Stark about the Avengers Initiative. Your experience may differ as to how effective those connections have been, but it’s likely that we have forgotten how captivating and amazing the first post-credits sequence was.

Read More