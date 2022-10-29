Christmas With You Release Date, Trailer, Cast, And More Updates

Aside from the gifts beneath the tree, your family’s time spent together watching classic Christmas movies is probably what you remember most about Christmases from your youth. The finest in people emerges for some reason when watching holiday movies. A Christmas Story’s lessons might have something to do with it. Or perhaps it was your gratitude upon discovering that you were loved. However, the new, upcoming Christmas movie may encapsulate the season’s energy. Christmas With You will debut on Netflix in November 2022 and stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia.

Christmas With You Release Date, Trailer, Cast

To make this vacation as enjoyable as possible in 2022, celebrities will start appearing on our watch lists. Three brand-new Netflix holiday films, including Christmas with you, will be available to stream in November.

Gabriela Tagliavini will be directing the upcoming romantic comedy holiday film Christmas With You, which was written by Paco Farias and Jennifer C. Stetson. Besides Lucas Jarach, German producer Michael Torres (From Beyond) uses GMT Films (The Amityville Murders). Meanwhile, Eric Brenner (Stuck in Love) is the movie’s executive producer. The US city of New York served as the sole location for the series’ entire production, which cost less than $10 million.

Movie Christmas With You Director Gabriela Tagliavini Writers Paco Farias

Jennifer. C Stetson

German Michael Torres Stars Aimee Garcia

Freddie Prinze Jr

Grace Dumdaw Genres Family

Comedy

Romance Release Date November 17, 2022 Country Of Origin United States Official Site Netflix Language English Filming Location Newyork City

Newyork USA Production Companies GMT films

Netflix Studios

Christmas With You Plot

Prepare to see “Christmas with you,” Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s wintertime pink love story, in the upcoming month of November as winter approaches everywhere else in the world. Both your partner and the person you love can watch this movie together, without a doubt. The film’s main character, Angelina, is a burnt-out international pop singer named Aimee Garcia.

A break is needed, so Angelina decides to visit a small town and meet a fan whose reaction to her cover video touched her. Even though the plot looks very clichéd, viewing it while drinking hot chocolate has a warm, cozy feeling. It appears to be the ideal film to watch throughout the holiday season.

Christmas With You Cast

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia play the main love interests in Christmas With You. A well-known young actor in the 1990s and the early 2000s, Freddie Prinze Jr., is best known for playing Fred Jones in the live-action Scooby-Doo movies and high school sweetheart Zack Siler in the teen rom-com She’s All That. Prinze Jr. has recently turned to voice acting to further his acting career, as evidenced by his portrayal as former Jedi padawan Kanan Jarrus in Star Wars: Rebels.

As scared as he was about making his big comeback to the big screen, Prinze Jr. claimed that he couldn’t have chosen a more beautiful movie or a more amazing crew to work with, adding that they made him love this job once more.

Aimee Garcia is immediately recognizable to viewers of the television series Lucifer as the eccentric Ella Lopez. Recently, Garcia played Alex Gonzalez in the newest How to Train Your Dragon spin-off series Dragons: The nine Realms and appeared in the Hulu original series Woke. Gabriel Sloyer from the film Inventing Anna, Lawrence J. Hughes (Mike), and Deja Monique Cruz from the television series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit are all joining the cast of Christmas With You.

In addition, we’ll meet Zenzi Williams, who has become well-known for her performance on Black Panther, Elisa Bocanegra from Shameless, and Grace Dumdaw from Succession. Matthew Grimaldi from The Sleepover, Helena Betancourt, and Sammy Peralta are the extra actors who will be seen on the screen.

Gabriela Tagliavini, a director with vast expertise in romantic comedies, is behind the camera for Christmas With You. She was the director of the television programs Claramente, Ladies’ Night, and Without Men. Paco Farias and Jennifer C. Stetson wrote the screenplay, marking their debuts as writers for a feature picture. A tale by producer German Michael Torres served as the basis for Farias and Stetson’s writing.

Christmas With You Release date

On November 17, exclusively on Netflix, Christmas with You makes its debut in the US and the UK. Prepare to see “Christmas with you,” a winter-themed love story starring Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr., in the upcoming month of November as winter approaches everywhere else in the world.

Both your partner and the person you love can watch this movie together, without a doubt. Christmas will bring a few love stories to Netflix this year, including the film we’re discussing. Christmas always brings with it some love stories. By being aware of the film’s release date, you may carve out time in your schedule to watch it with your soul mate; it will undoubtedly bring back happy memories of your time spent together on the night before Christmas.

Where To Watch Christmas With You

All available seats on Netflix for its Christmas love stories have already been distributed. One of the films will be released one week before and one week after “Christmas with You.” Streaming subscribers can only access Christmas with You, a Netflix original, on the website.

When enrolling for an account on Netflix, you can select one of the choices if you don’t already have one. You’ll be glad to learn that Christmas with you has an 89-minute running length because it indicates the plot is clear and concise and won’t take up much of your time. You can give it a watch to avoid having any second thoughts.

Christmas With You Trailer

Although Christmas With You is fundamentally a lighthearted comedy, the video makes some important points regarding the music business, particularly when it comes to artists being forced to release Christmas albums. Additionally, the plot is handled thanks to the colorful supporting cast comically, particularly when Angelina visits a tiny town to surprise a fan.

Christmas With You, however, also has you covered if you’re in desperate need of nostalgia and 90s heartthrobs; the trailer shows Freddie Prinze Jr. (Star Wars Rebels) in the character of a music teacher who is the father of Angelina’s young fan. The music star and teacher are paired up in a traditional Christmas rom-com scenario, and they appear to click so well that they wind up writing a song together. They might even start to fall in love with a little holiday magic.

