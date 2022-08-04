Elisabeth Hasselbeck Returns To The View And Confronts The Entire Panel Regarding Abortion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The 45-year-old pundit, who previously co-hosted the ABC gabfest from 2003 to 2013, is scheduled to return to the show on Wednesday, August 3. She will be urging viewers to “pray for me” as she steps back into the troubled liberal lions’ den during her appearance on the show.



During her decade-long run on “The View,” Hasselbeck was known as the show’s original conservative co-host. She frequently butted heads with her fellow cast members, which helped the daytime talk show evolve into a pop-culture powerhouse.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck Is Going To Make A Comeback To “The View” In The Role Of A Guest Co-Host

Fans are already calling for the Nashville-based blonde to be permanently reinstated in the conservative seat that she single-handedly established, despite the fact that her return is being touted as “temporary.”

After Meghan McCain, the self-proclaimed “mountain mother,” left the show last year, the producers of “The View” have been scrambling to find the ideal Republican candidate to fill the seat that she vacated. It’s no secret that they’ve been having trouble doing so. Ratings have been falling due to the absence of a co-host with a conservative viewpoint, which has been compounded by humiliating gaffes made by Goldberg and Behar; nevertheless, Hasselbeck may be able to help bring back viewers.

One day after Hasselbeck’s return, ABC will officially identify the new conservative co-host, and her team is only fanning suspicions that she could be a contender for the position. ABC will make the announcement on Thursday.

According to a representative for Hasselbeck, speaking to The Post, they said, “This is the same woman who hurled herself into the midst of the Australian Outback [on ‘Survivor’], survived 10 years at ‘The View,’ and then joined the Fox News Team.” [Citation needed] When it comes to her going on new adventures, I do not believe there is anything that is impossible for her to do.

In the meanwhile, an ABC representative declined to comment on whether or not the network’s executives are considering reintroducing the blonde character on a permanent basis.

According to Ramin Setoodeh, author of the expose titled “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View,'” daytime viewers are probably curious about what Hasselbeck is doing at this point in time.

“I believe that people are interested in knowing what she is up to… “and the show could most certainly benefit from some buzz,” Setoodeh, the co-editor-in-chief of Variety, said in an interview with The Post.

However, Setoodeh’s well-placed sources have told him that ABC has already recruited former Trump communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin to occupy the coveted seat for the show’s next season, which will begin after Labor Day. The premiere of the new season is scheduled for September. It was originally stated by The Post that she would most likely be named the new host, and set insiders have maintained that an announcement will be made before the show’s current 25th season comes to a close.

Critics assert that 33-year-old Farah Griffin, who has been guest-co-hosting the programme on a regular basis this year, is too “boring” and “nice” to keep the show in the news headlines. Griffin has been guest-co-hosting the programme.

However, Hasselbeck has never been afraid to fight toe to toe with “The View” veterans Goldberg and Behar, and it is possible that small-screen showdowns will bring back viewers who are desperately needed.

Behar, Goldberg, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin are the four women who presently share hosting duties on “The View.” On Fridays, Republican analyst Ana Navarro joins the show as a co-host. It has been rumoured that all five ladies will return to “The View” for the show’s 26th season, and Farah Griffin will most likely be given the role of the new conservative panellist.

According to a rumour, however, the news of her casting has not been received warmly behind the scenes at ABC. This is due to the fact that

An informant told the Daily Mail that her soon-to-be co-hosts are very furious about the situation. They have the impression that she is not genuine and that the person who pays her alters her ideas accordingly.

It has been reported that members of the cast and crew are particularly furious over the casting of Farah Griffin due to the fact that she worked in the Trump White House.

According to the information provided by an insider, Ana Navarro, in particular, feels cheated due to the fact that they have hired someone who played a crucial role in the movement that destabilised this country.

