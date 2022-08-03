Steve-O Net Worth, Wiki, Married, Family, Age, Height, Bio

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Stephen Gilchrist Glover, better known as Steve-O, is a stand-up comedian and performer from the United States. His career revolves primarily around his stunt work in the reality comedy television series Jackass and its related films, as well as its offshoot Wildboyz and Dr. Steve-O. People claim he is a crazy person. In his early years, he was prepared to do whatever it took to become famous, including taping his nutsack to his leg!

He spent three years as a homeless before enrolling in Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College to advance his dream of becoming a well-known stuntman after failing miserably at the University of Miami. He collaborated with Johnny Knoxville on a reality show centered around stunts as a result of his unwavering efforts. All of the rest is history. In 2000, JACKASS’ debut season aired on MTV, which starred Steve-O.

He has well over 24 million followers on social media and counting, giving an up-close display of his ongoing buffoonery and vibrant life with his fiancée, Lux. Additionally, he hosts a weekly podcast titled Steve-Wild O’s Ride! with incredible invitees like Demi Lovato, Shaquille O’Neal, David Dobrik, Tony Hawk, and others.

Where Was Steve-O Born And Raised?

Stephen Gilchrist Glover was born on June 13, 1974, in Wimbledon, London. His father, Richard Edward “Ted” Glover, is an American with English ancestry, while Donna Gay Glover, his mother, is a native of Canada. Due to his father’s position as president of Pepsi-South Cola’s American division, the family relocated to Brazil when he was a tiny baby of mere six months.

When he was two years old, his family relocated from Brazil to Venezuela, where he learned to speak Spanish fluently. At age four, his family moved to Darien, Connecticut, and from there, he traveled to a number of different nations before settling back in England at the age of thirteen, where he finished his four years of high school at the American School in London and received his diploma.

He went to the University of Miami to study at the School of Communications, but he left after a year because of his subpar grades and misbehavior at school. In addition, from 1996 to 1997, he was a student at the University of New Mexico. The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College are where he received his diploma in 1997.

After graduation, he was not selected to work for the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus but instead started working as a clown in a circus at the Fort Lauderdale Swap Shop bazaar. During this time, he filmed his stunt work, including his clown performances.

Steve-O Professional Life

He started sending videos of himself to Jeff Tremaine, the editor of Big Brother magazine and future director of Jackass, while he was performing in the flea market circus. Following the discovery of the linkage, Steve-O started producing the MTV hit show Jackass.

He toured Europe in 2003 with Bam Margera, a Jackass co-star, and friend. He was arrested and imprisoned in Sweden in 2003 after footage showed him ingesting a condom enclosing cannabis to get it, past officials, while flying. He then vomited it live on stage, which he documented on his DVD.

Full Name Stephen Gilchrist Glover Popular Name Steve-O Born June 13, 1974 Age 48 Profession stunt performer, entertainer, and tv personality Net worth $4 million Height 1.78 m Weight 73 kgs marital status Married Wife Lux Wright

He co-starred with Chris Pontius on the MTV series Wildboyz, which ran for four seasons from 2003 to 2006, following the conclusion of Jackass. The two frequently put themselves in situations for which they were unprepared!

He became the brand ambassador for the Sneaux shoe company in 2005. TV ads for the shoe company feature him doing things like leaping into the garbage, getting his foot bitten by a gator, and chugging spoiled milk. On the USA Network in 2007, Steve-O had his own television program called Dr. Steve-O, “de-wussifying” his guests on the show.

Steve-O Net Worth

According to estimates, he is worth $4 million in US dollars. He didn’t start out on Jackass making a lot of money, despite the fact that his net worth is now in the six figures. Jackass: The Movie grossed in $80 million against a $5 million budget, and Jackass Number 2 brought in almost $85 million against an $11 million budget.

The earnings grew over time, with Jackass 3D cashing nearly $172 million against a $20 million limit. When Steve-O published Professional Idiot: A Memoir in 2011, he added author to his list of accomplishments.

Steve-O Family

Before he became famous in 1998, he revealed that his mother had an aneurysm. According to him, she died in 2003 after having a significant aneurysm-related cognitive and physical disability. His father is still around and happy for him. Even though he was no longer married to Steve-mother, O’s, when she had an aneurysm, he came home from England.

He recalls his father regretting not fully supporting Steve-unconventional O’s career path as he went for a short break outside the hospital. He had not yet experienced the success that the Jackass films would bring, which contrasts starkly with the corporate management career his father had chosen.

Steve-O Career

He had been heavily dependent on drugs and alcohol throughout his climb to fame. His drug addiction began to have an effect on his health, particularly his psychological well-being. Moreover, Steve-O had a penchant for violating the law. He had been detained for alleged batterie and obscenity as early as 2002. He was imprisoned in Sweden for bringing drugs across the border while touring Europe with Bam Margera. Next came more arrests.

Following a false positive for a rare heart condition in 2006, Steve-O increased his drug use. For being intoxicated and aggressive, he was frequently kicked off live coverage and television. This downhill slide reached dangerous proportions when he sent an email to his friends implying he was considering suicide.

Steve-O: Age, Height, And Other Details

Steve-O is currently 48 years old. He is as tall as 1.78 meters (5 Ft and 10 Inches). He weighs 73 kgs and is leading a healthy life.