Model Chrissy Teigen has released the first ultrasound picture of her unborn baby. She also used the ultrasound image to poke fun at former President Donald Trump, whose Florida home was raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Chrissy Teigen Trolls Donald Trump With Her Baby’s First Ultrasound Picture

In another Instagram post, the model revealed that she and husband John Legend, with whom she has a six-year-old daughter named Luna and a four-year-old son named Miles, are expecting another child via IVF. In the picture, Chrissy was wearing black knickers.

To that, Teigen wrote, “The last few years have been a jumble of emotions, to say the least, but joy has returned to our home and hearts.” After a billion photos (mostly of legs, as you can see!), another one is on the way. Every time I’ve gone to an appointment, I’ve said to myself, “Okay, if it’s healthy today, I’ll announce it.” But then I hear a heartbeat and decide I’m still too nervous.

“I don’t think I ever leave an appointment with more excitement than nerves, but so far everything is perfect and beautiful, and I feel hopeful and great. Ok, phew, that was hard to hold back that long!”

The “Ordinary People” singer, whose real name is John Stephens, recently said that he and his wife will never forget losing their son Jack, who was stillborn at 20 weeks in 2020.

Chrissy Teigen Career

Christine Diane Teigen was born on November 30, 1985, in Utah, USA. She has Thai and Norwegian-American blood in her.

Chrissy’s last name is usually pronounced “Tai-gen”, but she pronounces it “Tee-gen” instead. Shortly after her birth, her parents moved with their family to Washington, USA, where they ran a bar together called Porkies.

When Chrissy was 15 years old, she moved with her father to Huntington Beach, California.

Her mother went back to Thailand to take care of her ailing father, leaving Chrissy and her father alone in the United States. Little did she know that this would be the beginning of her multi-million dollar modeling career.

Chrissy Teigen Parents

Ron Teigen, Chrissy’s American-Norwegian father, is an electrician. Chrissy’s mother, Vilailuck Teigen, also known as Pepper, is a Thai cook.

As mentioned earlier, when Chrissy was a teenager, Pepper spent a lot of time flying back and forth to Thailand to care for her father.

Pepper’s father was sick with lung cancer and suffocated in front of her, which was very difficult for her. Pepper’s mother died shortly after in a freak train accident. After this event, Pepper fell into a deep depression and did not leave her bedroom in Thailand for months.

Chrissey Teigen Net Worth

According to The Source, Chrissy Teigen is said to be worth $75 million. But if you look a little closer, you can see that this figure is the amount she and her husband John Legend are said to be worth.

How much of this $75 million can Chrissy claim for herself? We don’t know exactly, but if we had to guess, we’d say it’s probably less than $20 million.

Forbes estimates that Chrissy earned about $13.5 million in 2017 from modeling alone. In the past few years, this figure has not been changed to reflect her current net worth. But we do know that she has written books and owns her own line of cookware, which certainly earns her quite a bit of money. So we can say that her personal net worth is at least $13.5 million and is probably closer to $20 million.

Chrissy Teigen Family

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend already have two other children. The oldest is a five-year-old girl named Luna, and the youngest is a three-year-old boy named Miles. In 2020, Teigen lost a child when she was 20 weeks pregnant. She had named the boy Jack. John Legend said that the loss of the child was a test put in front of her.

He said that the loss was a tragedy that made the couple stronger and more determined because they were together. Teigen, who is 36, wrote a long post on social media to let people know she was pregnant. She talked about how happy her family is now, after the grief they went through a few years ago.

