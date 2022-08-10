Anne Heche: Net Worth, Age, Bio, Awards, Movies, And More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Anne Heche is an actress, writer, director, and producer from the United States. She has a net worth of about $4 million. She earned most of her money through her successful work in the entertainment industry over the course of three decades. She was born as Anne Celeste Heche on May 25, 1969, in Aurora, Ohio.

Anne Heche Early Life

She grew up with her mom Nancy, dad Donald, and older brothers and sisters Nathan, Abigail, and Susan. Before Heche was born, her sister Cynthia died of a heart defect when she was only two months old. When Anne was young, her family moved nearly a dozen times.

Her father was a choir director, and she said in a 2001 interview with Larry King, “I don’t think he made much a week doing that. He said he worked in the gas and oil business. He kept saying that until he died. But he never had anything to do with the gas and oil business.” When Anne was 12, her family moved to New Jersey and took a room in the home of a church family. Heche worked at a dinner theater in Swainton to help her family save money so they could move out.

Anne Heche Personal Life

Most of Anne’s relationships were with men, such as the famous comedian Steve Martin, but from 1997 to August 2000 she was with another famous comedian, Ellen DeGeneres. She met cameraman Coleman “Coley” Laffoon when they were both working on a documentary about Ellen DeGeneres.

On September 1, 2001, they got married. On March 2, 2002, Anne Heche and Laffoon had their first child, Homer. They separated in March 2009, and in December 2008 Anne’s agent confirmed that she and her “Men in Trees” co-star James Tupper were expecting a baby. On March 7, 2009, their son Atlas was born. In 2018, Anne and James separated.

Anne Heche Awards And Honors

Heche was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in 2004 for “Gracie’s Choice” as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie. She was also nominated for two Daytime Emmys for “Another World,” for which she was named Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 1991.

She also won two Soap Opera Digest awards for the series: Outstanding Female Newcomer: Daytime in 1989 and Outstanding Lead Actress: Daytime in 1992. Anne received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the GLAAD Media Awards and a Lucy Award at the Women in Film Lucy Awards in 2000.

In 2019, she was honored with a Career Achievement Award at the Sarasota Film Festival. Heche won the National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1997 for her roles in “Donnie Brasco” and “Wag the Dog.” In 2000, “If These Walls Could Talk 2” won the Audience Award for Best Film at the International Lesbian and Feminist Film Festival in Paris.

Anne Heche Real Estate

Anne Heche and Tupper bought a 1,440-square-foot home on Lake Arrowhead in 2013 for $899,000. In January 2017, they put it on the market for $1.25 million. In August 2019, after the couple separated, they put it on the market again for $1.05 million. In May 2019, they put their home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on the market for $3.95 million. The following month, they lowered the price to $3.695 million. In 2009, Anne and James built their four-bedroom, 4,735-square-foot home. In November 2019, they finally took $3,165,000.

Anne Heche Tv Shows

Anne Heche got a lot of work in television, where she had recurring roles in series like Ally McBeal, Everwood, and Nip/Tuck. In 2006, she began producing her own series, Men in Trees. The series is about a writer from New York moving to Alaska after finding out that her fiancé is cheating on her. In this show, she met James Tupper, who is now her boyfriend.

The aftermath was a television series in which Anne Heche and James Tupper both had roles. This series was a drama set after the end of the world. It was about a family of five trying to survive various natural disasters. In addition to these problems, the family had to figure out how to deal with supernatural beings.

