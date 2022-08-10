Gangsta Boo Net Worth 2022, Age, Kids, Height, Salary & More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Rapper Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, better known by her stage as Gangsta Boo (born August 7, 1979), is an American who was reared in Memphis, Tennessee. She rose to notoriety as the second female member (after K-9) of Memphis-based hip hop group Three 6 Mafia. Boo quit the group and label in 2002, months after the release of her second album, Both Worlds, due to financial disagreements and problems with album promotion. Since then, she has released mixtapes with artists such as La Chat and Yelawolf and some solo material. She has also appeared on albums by Clipping and Run The Jewels. She has been considered a female rap music trailblazer.

Gangsta Boo Biography

On August 7, 1979, Lola Chantrelle Mitchell was born in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee. She was raised in a middle-class home before “moving to the ghetto” after her parents split. She was a keen learner and started rapping during her teen days. She has American citizenship and is of Afro-American heritage. She had grown up with her parents in Memphis, where she was born.

Her debut solo studio album, Enquiring Minds, was released in 1998 and peaked at number fifteen on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums list and 46 on the Billboard 200. After that, she worked on an album called When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1 before releasing her song.

Gangsta Boo Career Beginnings

In the song “Where Dem Dollas At!” she performed Enquiring Minds. Following the success of her first solo single, her second album, Both Worlds *69, was published in 2001. This solo song also charted at number 8 on the R&B/Hip-Hop chart and number 29 on the Billboard 200. Later that year, in September 2001, she released her third solo song, Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera, which peaked at number 53 on the R&B/Hip-Hop chart and number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following the success of her third song, she collaborated on mixtapes with prominent artists such as DJ Fletch and released genuine mixtapes such as The Rumors, DJ Fletch, Miss.Com, 4 Da Hood, and Forever Gangsta. Gangsta Boo released her third official mixtape, The Rumors, in 2009. (Following her previous mixtapes, Street Ringers Vol. 1 & Still Gangsta).

Full Name Lola Chantrelle Mitchell Popular Name Gangsta Boo Born On August 7, 1979 Age 43 years Profession Singer Height 1.6 M Nationality American Net worth $2 million

She also collaborated with DJ Fletch, Miss.Com, and 4 Da Hood on two mixtapes. Forever Gangsta, her mixtape with Trap-A-Holics, was released in June 2011. She joined the Three 6 Mafia spin-off group Da Mafia 6ix in 2013 and was heavily featured on their debut mixtape, 6ix Commandments. She left the organization in 2014. Witch, an extended play written in cooperation with La Chat, was released in May 2014.

Gangsta, in October of 2014, Boo collaborated with BeatKing on a mixtape titled Underground Cassette Tape Music, Vol. 1. One of her famous solos was “Enquiring Minds.” Also, it was Boo’s debut solo studio album. On September 29, 1998, Hypnotize Minds/Relativity Records published it. Cotton Row Recording Studio in Memphis served as the location for the recording sessions. DJ Paul and Juicy J were in charge of production.

Both Worlds *69 is Gangsta Boo’s second solo studio album. The album reached its highest point in the United States at eight on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and 29 on the Billboard 200.

The third solo studio album by American rapper is titled Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera. Via Yorktown Records, it was made available on September 23, 2003. The album is a follow-up to her 1998 album Enquiring Minds.

Gangsta Boo Net Worth

He is a wealthy American rapper with a net worth of $2 million. She gained a tremendous amount of reputation and popularity throughout her lifetime after working with the famous American group. Compared to fellow bandmate Juicy J’s $30 million fortune, Boo’s net worth appears to be a modest achievement. She receives $887 – $14.2K in annual YouTube revenue. Her salary and net worth are expected to increase significantly in the following days.

MUST READ: How Rich Is Les Claypool? Net Worth, Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Family, Bio

Gangsta Boo Personal Life

According to reports, He was seen with famed rapper Emmett. Gangsta Boo and Emmett were a strong couple back in the day, but that is history. They were last seen together in October 2015, when they celebrated Emmett’s birthday. Since then, it has been speculated that the couple has called it off.