How Old Is Terry Kennedy? Net Worth, Wife, Age, Skating, Height

Terry Kennedy, better known by his stage name TK, is a skateboarder from the United States who is 36 years old. He has made appearances in a number of MTV programs, including Viva La Bam, and skateboarding videos, including Ice Cream vol.1. Along with this, he also has a music band that he makes money from, along with owning some clothing. In the course of his flourishing career, he has attained great heights, fortune, and fame. However, Terry brutally beat fellow skateboarder Josiah Kassahun, killing him in the process. As a result, Terry was apprehended by police on June 27, 2021.

Terry Kennedy Biography

Kennedy was born in Long Beach, California, and only experienced significant When he was only five years old, his father abandoned him. Unfortunately, he also lost his mother at the age of only fifteen. Life was not kind to him in his early youth, but these hardships strengthened him and mirrored his future inadequacies.

Terry has achieved success in various occupations, including professional sports and business. He is the co-founder of the Fly Society and owns apparel as well as a music label; he has been seen in films such as Dirty and Street Dreams. Moreover, Terry has appeared in several skate videos. Regarding his skateboarding career, he skates with a conventional foot technique and has contributed to Ice Cream vol.1, Baker 2G, and Baker 3.

Terry has also been featured in a number of television episodes, notably Switched! on ABC Family. Terry Kennedy also starred in the skating computer game Skate and its sequels, Skate 2 and 3. The pro skateboarder is a prominent icon in the entertainment field. Terry appeared in the documentary Beef IV in 2010 and addressed his dispute against Lupe Fiasco.

Although Terry has had great success in his professional and business life, he is currently facing a grave allegation. He may spend a significant amount of time in prison if he cannot establish his innocence. He is a renowned skateboarder who has made wise investments in a number of companies. In addition, he enjoys music and has even collaborated with Snoop Dogg.

Terry Kennedy’s Net Worth

He is among the wealthiest skateboarders in the world, with a personal fortune of $4 million at the time. Terry Kennedy created his brand, Fly Society, after splitting from Billionaire Boys Club. In addition to being a music label, Fly Society also produces clothes. It also serves as the primary advertiser of his skateboards.

Full Name Terry Kennedy Nick Name TK or Compton-Ass Terry Born 27 May 1985 Age 37 years Profession Skateboarder Net worth $4 million Height 183 cm Weight 84 kg Eye color Brown Hair Color Black Spouse Sarah Kennedy

He is one of the wealthiest skateboarders in the world, thanks to his $4 million net worth, primarily the result of Fly Society. He started his brand to compete with the firms that discriminate against skateboarders. Perhaps he is at his darkest moment in life, but he has enjoyed much success in his professional and business endeavors up to this point.

Terry Kennedy Career: Murder Charges

A year ago, he faced a chain of unfortunate events. He was slapped with a First Degree murder conviction for the death of 23-year-old Josiah Kassahun. Though the actual incident details remain confidential, we know some of the stories. It is unknown what provoked the alleged attack, although Kassahun and Kennedy were buddies. Terry was allegedly irritated and eventually battered and kicked him at the Oakbrook Terrace motel near Chicago. Josiah suffered a cracked skull as well as a concussion. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the effects of his injuries

The initial complaint against Kennedy was aggravated violence in a public place. In addition, he was charged with criminal trespass, stealing a woman’s debit card, overcoat, and Automobile, and assaulting a law enforcement officer. Kennedy is also charged with violating his bail agreement for reportedly breaking down the door to his former girlfriend’s flat. Police also charged Kennedy with threatening a public authority after he allegedly threatened to kill cops.

Terry Kennedy Wife

Terry Kennedy is currently married to his wife, Sarah Kennedy. Terry and Sarah have both maintained their daily lives quiet. However, as per TV Guide, Terry and Sarah had a gorgeous child named Phyllis Rose Kennedy.

Terry had a relationship with Angela Simmons before marrying Sarah Kennedy. American socialite Angela, 34, is from the country. Angela Renee Simmons was born on September 18, 1987, in New York City, New York, USA, and is best known for Angela’s Rundown. As observed by sources, she’s a hardcore, Virgo.