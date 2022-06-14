During the 2022 Fourth Annual Critics Choice Awards, Chrishell Stause stunned the crowd with her unique dressing style. As per the reports on that event, Chrishell, even after being nearly 40 years old, chose such a dazzling design for her outfit. It amazed many of the audiences present during the red carpet event.

According to stylists, she chose a mini dress for that occasion. Still, along with it, she also made her hair blond and curly, giving her a matching epic look while in the show. During the fourth Real TV award event, many found it a new style unusual for the sunset personality in the media.

What Was The Choice Of Dressing? Chrishell Stause Looks Unrecognizable In A Sheer Dress

During the Real TV Award Red Carpet Event, Chrishell was seen taking on a new style for the event. It was the first time that she did such a drastic change in her looks.

The 40 years old public personality is seen wearing a short dress with lace-up high heels. Chrishell also made her hair curly and blond to add to the looks. She also did fantastic makeup on her face, making her look jaw-dropping to many audiences at the event.

Chrishell Stause had a light-pink lipstick for her point and some pink blush on her face.

The sleeveless dress is also reported to show a lot of cleavage of her, which got her a lot of attention from the media.

Her dresses also had a champagne-color netted fabric attached to a shorting and thinner lining that made the end of the dress.

Reportedly, the Netflix star was having a perfect time at the event and was seen posting with a massive smile, making her look fabulous along with the rest of her outfit.

How Did Chrishell Rise To Fame?

Chrishell began her career as an actress in 2005 when she once played a role in the “Amm My Children” series and later made many guest appearances in many other series such as Bullet Proof and many more during that time.

She also made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with the film “The Young and Restless.” It was an excellent film that allowed her to get a leading role in the 2020 movie “Eve of Abduction.”

With her Hollywood Debut, she finally made a name for herself in Hollywood and started to become popular.

She also did a lot of Netflix reality shows, such as “The Selling Sunset,” which got her many awards from different events, including the Real TV Award 2022.

Personal Story Of Chrishell

Chrishell Stause came into this world in July 1981 in the state of Kentucky, which is in the USA. Her full name is “Terrina Chrishell Stause.” There is an exciting fact about her name; she got her middle name from the station Chris, where she was born.

She is the adopted child of her parents as both her birth parents died due to cancer. As a result, she got adopted by her father.

READ MORE:

She also has a total of four other siblings, some of whom are also quite popular. Shonda Stause, one of her sisters, also appeared in “Selling Sunset” during its first season and again in the show’s third season.

She has grown very popular by 2020 and has a total net worth of about 6 million dollars which is expected to grow.