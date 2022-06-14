41 years old “Arrow” star Stephen Amell became the father of his second child with his wife Cassandra Jean. As per the report of People on Sunday, Stephen Amell and Cassandra Jean secretly welcomed their second baby in May 2022. Their second baby was born in Los Angeles.

This news was first reported by TMZ. 41 years old Stephen Amell and 36 years old Cassandra Jean became the proud parents of their newborn second child who is a baby girl named Bowen. At the end of 2013, the ‘Heels’ actor announced that he and his beloved wife were going to be the parents of their first child, a daughter named Maverick.

The Canadian native posted via Facebook ‘She came just in time for Amell Wednesdays’. In the picture, he was holding his newborn daughter who is a snap of himself. The picture was captured in the hospital room while starring his cousin Robbie Amell on the television.

Why Did Stephen Decide To End His Run As Green Arrow?

The ‘Arrow’ star and America’s next top model constantly tried their best to balance their parenting, between their little angle and their busy acting career. Earlier he decided to end his run as the Green Arrow / Oliver Queen after completing season number 8 on the DC Comics TV Show.

The ‘Heels’ actor came in a Facebook live interview, ahead of the January 2020 finale, told that it was a large part of this decision as he became a father as well as he is a husband so he wanted to take all responsibilities and a lot of his life and interests did not reside in Vancouver anymore.

According to Stephen Amell, that’s the best thing for him personally and professionally. Later the 41 years old star Stephen opened up exclusively to the US Weekly about his time in Arrowverse. He further told about his early courtship with the Texas native.

In the middle of 2021, he said to the Us that when he got the job at Green Arrow/Oliver Queen, he was at an exciting point in his life. At that time, he was dating a young and gorgeous lady who is presently his wife. He also added that he was ready for the opportunity and the people got to believe that there are forces in the universe that are working that anyone is not aware.

What Happened On The Plane?

The relationship between Stephen and Cassandra came into the headlines in late 2021 after Stephen was escorted off a plane in the middle of the last year, following an alleged altercation with his wife Cassandra.

The ‘Vampire Diaries’ star explained ‘I had too many drinks in a public place, and I got on a plane,’ in the middle of the 2021 appearance on the ‘Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum ‘ podcast. He was pissed off about something else that had nothing to do with Cassandra, and he picked a fight, he picked a fight because he wanted to be loud and upset. He also said that his wife told him that if he didn’t lower his voice, then they were going to ask him to get off the plane.