Chris Rock And Lake Bell Fuel Romance Rumors With A Dinner Date!!!

After the controversial Chris Rock – Will Smith slapping incident that took place at the 94th Academy Awards earlier this March, Rock is back in the media with some good news. The American stand-up comedian, actor, and filmmaker has been spotted lately with Lake Bell, an American actress, screenwriter, and director. The duo has been adding fuel to their romance rumors and were spotted together leaving a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi, a celebrity hotspot in Santa Monica, California earlier this Saturday night.

Chris Rock And Lake Bell Spotted Together Leaving Dinner Date

Rock, 57, appeared that night in a white sweater that matched his white pants. He even accessorized the look with brown dress shoes and aviator sunglasses tucked into his shirt. While the actress, Bell, 47, wore an all-black costume. She chose a wrap top with a plunging neckline and black jeans. The look was completed with black slingback heels and her brunette tresses styled in loose waves.

As per the reports of eyewitnesses, the duo arrived at the hotel around 8.45 pm and had dined for around two hours. Also, they were seen holding hands as they walked out of the Italian restaurant. But as the couple spotted the media outside waiting for them, they let go of each other. The media has even contacted the reps of the celebrity duo about their relationship status but hasn’t received any response.

The couple was also spotted together at Busch Stadium in St. Louis for a Cardinals game earlier this June. And the dinner date comes just less than a month after that outing together. The duo wanted to keep a low profile at the game event and were said to be hanging out together as per the reports.

Even though Rock likes to keep his personal life private, the comedian always makes sure to crack jokes on the scandalous 2022 Oscars smackdown. He is not even shy about talking regarding the incident where Will Smith slapped him onstage. This incident has greatly outranked the rest of the ceremony and even provoked rage across the board. Several debates and commentary took place at that time regarding the incident.



After the slapping incident, Rock even jokes, “words don’t hurt as much as being hit in the face.” He even attended several television shows in which he was asked about the incident. Lately, on his “Ego Death” show held in May at the Royal Albert Hall in the UK, he said that he is ok if anybody was wondering. He even said that he got most of his hearing back. He even remarked that he won’t be discussing the dispute between him and Smith anymore, at least until he secures a comedy special. He even commended that people wanted him to talk about the bulls-t, but he is not much interested in unnecessary talking on the topic right now. He noted that he will speak about it eventually on Netflix.

He even stated, “Anyone who says ‘words hurt,’ has never been punched in the face.”