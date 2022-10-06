In anticipation of the release of Slumberland, starring Jason Momoa, on Netflix later this year, we’ve put together this handy wiki with all the film’s essential information.

When Will Slumberland Get Released? Cast, Plot, Trailer, Platform!

Francis Lawrence helms Slumberland from a script he co-wrote with David Guion and Michael Handelman.

Inspired by Winsor McCay’s Little Nemo in the Slumberland comic book series. The film was produced by Chernin Entertainment.

Slumberland Plot

The protagonist of the comics and prior film adaptations was originally a little boy named Nemo, but in the new reinvention, the role has been changed to that of a young girl named Nema.

The name “Nemo,” or “Nema” in this context, has Greek origins and roughly translates to “Nobody.” The name has been associated with nautical stories such as Captain Nemo from 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and Nemo the clownfish from Finding Nemo.

What does this have to do with Slumberland? The majority of literary “Nemos” have been adventurers on the lookout for something. They are frequently alone but make a few pals along the way. This narrative is uncannily similar…

Nema used to live with her father, who told her a wonderful bedtime story about the mythical Slumberland one night. It’s a dream world…but it also has nightmares (yes, like The Sandman).

It’s a place where you can wish for anything and have it come true. After he dies, she discovers a cryptic map that allegedly reveals her the way into Slumberland. That night, as she fell asleep, she was transported into that dimension atop her (now magical) bed. She meets an infamous character named Flip there.

Flip is a lovable rogue with a penchant for getting into mischief in Slumberland. Flip and Nema strike a bond, and the two of them go through the ever-changing realm of dreams in an attempt to reconcile Nema with her late father one more time, much like the Artful Dodger does in Oliver Twist.

Slumberland Release Date

Slumberland will be released on November 18, 2022. The film will be available exclusively on Netflix. This film is rated PG, indicating it will be a family-friendly fantasy/adventure film suitable for people of all ages.

We still have plenty of time before November, so if you want to see the 1989 cartoon version, Little Nemo: Adventures In Slumberland, it’s available to stream on a variety of devices including Roku, Tubi, and Prime Video.

Slumberland Cast

As Nema, Marlow Barkley will make her feature picture debut. She is most recognized for her roles as Sophie Cooper in the television series Single Parents and as Amphibia in the Disney animated series.

She also has numerous other projects in the works, including Spirited, a musical reimagining of Charles Dickens’ iconic novel A Christmas Carol that will be released on Apple TV+ in 2022. Jason Momoa will play Flip, who was originally voiced by Mickey Rooney in the 1989 adaption (Aquaman).

Momoa is most recognized for his role as Khal Drogo, the Dothraki leader, in HBO’s popular series Game of Thrones.

The Handmaid’s Tale’s Luxton Handspiker will play a new character named Matt. He is seen in the trailer with Nema and Flip driving some sort of dreamland vehicle.

Kyle Chandler will play Nema’s father, whose character has yet to be named. Chandler has appeared in films such as Bloodline, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Game Night. Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids) has been cast in an undisclosed part, as has India de Beaufort, who was most recently seen in the film Kimi.

Agent Red, Agent Orange, Agent Green, and Agent Brown are played by Tonya Cornelisse (Yellowjackets), Jamillah Ross (Chucky), Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You), and Leslie Adlam (Becky), respectively.

It’s unclear what function these operatives will play in Slumberland, or whether they’ll be considered Nema and Flip’s opponents or allies.

Slumberland Trailer

Yes! On August 24, Netflix finally published an official teaser trailer on YouTube. It’s the first piece of information we’ve received since the initial teaser video. Check it out below!

If you’ve read the original comics or watched the 1989 animated adaptation, you’ll notice that the trailer makes no mention of nightmares or their connection to Slumberland.

It could be a purposeful decision not to highlight this opponent, or it could be an intentional shift in the tale, focusing more on Nema and how she copes with the loss of her father.

You can also see Nema wishing for her pet pig to come to life, since the plushie is by her side during many exciting moments, akin to the role of Icarus, the flying squirrel, from the 1989 animated film. Will her greatest wish, to see her father again, be granted?

