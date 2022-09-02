Padma Lakshmi was an Indian American actress, author, and model. Her full name was Padma Parvathi Lakshmi Vaidyanathan but she was popularly noun as Padma Lakshmi. She was born in 1970 in Madras, Tamil Nadu, India. Lakshmi is now 51 years old.

Who is Padma Lakshmi

Lakshmi was born in a Tamil Brahmin Family. During her childhood itself, her parents got divorced. Padma Lakshmi was most famous as the host of the television program ‘’ Top Cheif’’. She had written many recipe books and memoirs.

Apart from her acting career, she had also appeared in many reality shows as a judge. Lakshmi had acted in many movies and television programs in US and India.

As an author, she had written about the bitter experiences that she faced from her stepfather. Lakshmi also got the label of the first internationally successful Indian model. Her height is considered to be about 5 ft 8 in. Lakshmi was also got diagnosed with endometriosis disease at 36 years old. Padma Lakshmi was fluent in five languages English, Tamil, Hindi, Italian, and Spanish.

Name Padma Lakshmi Age 52 Years Net Worth $40 Million Husband Sulman Rushdie Daughter Krishna Thea Lakshmi Dell Height 5 ft 8

She had met with an accident at 14 years. And after the accident, she had a scar on her right arm. And she used to hide it due to her self-consciousness. But later she considered the scar as a reminder of survival. And in several of her photos, we can see the scar is evident. Padma Lakshmi about the accident in an essay vogue. She considered the scar as an imperfect thing to beauty. Lakshmi co- found the Endometriosis Foundation of America in 2009, the main aim of this foundation was to spread awareness about the disease.

Padma Lakshmi was born into a vegetarian brahmin family but she changed her diet to non-vegetarian. And she says that it’s hard to believe that now she used to eat all types of meat.

She was the only Indian woman who became a television host in the U.S.Padma Lakshmi was raised by her mother as a single parent and now Padma looks after her daughter Krishna as a single parent. Lakshmi is a woman with many talents and she is very confident about her profession. And she gives inspiration to all women in the world. Through her hard work, she cherished her dreams and achievements in life.

Padma Lakshmi Net Worth

Padma Lakshmi was a multi-talented woman. Padma’s net worth is considered to be about $ 40 million. Her main income source is from her profession itself. And her annual salary is $ 50 thousand per episode. Lakshmi’s annual income is considered to be about $ 2.59 million. She led a luxurious life with her earnings. And she also spends money for charity purposes.

Padma Lakshmi Biography

Padma Lakshmi was a successful woman in her career. She plays many roles at the same time as an author, model, and actress in her life. Lakshmi was born in Chennai on September 1, 1970. Her parents were Vaidynanadhan and Vijaya Lakshmi.

Lakshmi moved to the United States with her mother and stepfather. And when she was young her stepfather sexually assaulted her. She studied her high school education at Workman High School in California. Lakshmi completed her graduation from Clark University, Worcester, Massachusetts. At 18 years she started her modeling career as a teenager. She was an Indian by nationality, but she had spent most of her time in America.

Padma Lakshmi published six books that including two cookbooks, Encyclopedia, and memoirs. They were’’ Eay Exotic’’,’’ Tangy, Tart, Hot, and Sweet’’, The Encyclopedia of Spices and Herbs: An Essential Guide to the Flavors of the World, Love, Loss and What We Ate, Tomatoes For Neela. She also appeared in many movies and series some of them are Planet Food in 2000, Boom in 2003, Domenica in 2007, Glitter in 2001, The Mistress Of Spices in 2005, Top Cheif in 2006, 30 Rock in 2009, Butterbean’s Cafe in 2019, The Taste Nation with Padma Lakshmi in 2020.

Padma Lakshmi Career

Lakshmi started her career after her graduation in B. A Theatre Arts. She started her career as a model in her teenage. She was the first Indian feminine face in Paris. Lakshmi had appeared on many of the covers. Lakshmi appeared on the covers of the publication in FHM, Marie Claire’s Indian Edition. And later in 2006, she made her appearance by hosting the show Top Cheif.

Top Cheif cooking competition gave her fame all over the world. And her appearance in the show was a notable one. The show received a nomination for the Outstanding Reality-Competition Program. She also appeared in many movies and television series like Glitter, Boom, and The Mistress of Spices.

Lakshmi has also published several books like Easy Exotic, Tangy, Tart, Hot, Sweet, The Encyclopedia Of Spices and Herbs, Love, Loss, and What We Ate. Another notable thing about Lakshmi is She was the global ambassador of the humanitarian nonprofit. Padma Lakshmi had written for The New York Times.

Padma Lakshmi Awards

Padma Lakshmi received several awards such as Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Host For a Reality

Padma Lakshmi Personal Life

While looking at Padma Lakshmi’s personal life she was married to Sulman Rushdie, an author on April 17, 2004. But the relationship only lasted for three years on July 2, 2007they got divorced.

Sulman Rushdie dedicated his novel Fury to her. Later she had a relationship with Adam Dell, a venture capitalist. And in this relationship, they had a daughter Lakshmi Dell. Lakshmi also had a relationship with Teddy Forstmann, former CEO of IMG.

Padma Lakshmi Real Estate

Padma Lakshmi owns a luxurious apartment on Second street Avenue B in East Village she owned this property at $ 1.65 million

