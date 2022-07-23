0 SHARES Share Tweet

The American comedian, Chelsea Handler commented on the cute snap of the newlyweds, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck following their unannounced nuptials in Las Vegas. The sight of the couple kissing from a park bench in Paris seems to have brought coolness to the comedian’s eyes although Handler, 47, had a split from her boyfriend, Jo Koy, a Netflix special comic artist, recently.

Chelsea Handler Celebrates Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Finding Love Again

Congratulating the official pair, the Chelsea Lately host penned an appraisal comment hailing the surprise wedding ceremony conducted by the most romantic couple in Hollywood saying both Jennifer and Ben are meant for each other and that what they did, eloping after years of their romance was sweet, indeed.

Chelsea Handler Boyfriend

Chelsea Handler wrote the lovely comment after having a break-up with Joy Koy, 51, with whom she was leading a romantic relationship for a year now.

On 18 July, Monday, the Girls Behaving Badly cast revealed her split on her Instagram handle in a low tone stating that she along with Koy has decided to end their relationship as of now for the betterment of themselves. The statement begins as “ it is with a heavy heart”, which alone was enough to picture her dismay.

Handler further added that it is impossible for her to unlove Koy and thus she will still be loving him the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. The comedian expressed her comfort in accepting the reality that also she will be loved back similarly and that her life is about to take a turn with a new beginning, instead of an ending.

The Jamie Foxx Presents Laffapalooza fame, has also shown up depicting his side of the story which read likewise to that of Handler. Just like his ex-girlfriend, Koy was also seen expecting a kind of friendship from Handler though they are on a break. He admitted that he will not stop loving her, which raised a bit of confusion among both comedians’ fans as they could not understand what exactly is cooking between them, which led many of the fans to massive perplexion.

The Friday confrontation of Koy coupled with the current sweet comment of Chelsea has already made their buffs baffled.

The Saturday Night Life star, John Lovitz, was the cupid for the ex-couple when they met each other in 2000, following which the private pair together was seen quite often in her late-night talk show, Chelsea Lately till 2014. Although they denied being love partners for a long time, given a friendship title, the so-in-love pair had to unveil their romance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the time, the couple was gushed a number of times by the media, yet no responses were obtained from the sides of both parties. Later in September 2021, the past lovers made their love affair Instagram official.

However, the headlines are lately snatched by the newlyweds, sparkling their romance wherever they go. After devouring the simple ceremony, the couple had already left for the love land, Paris, to cherish their honeymoon.

An eyewitness from the Le Matignon restaurant, where the couple went straight from the Le Bourget Airport, reported that every eyeball was hooked upon the pair following their arrival at the diner from where the love birds requested a terrace table, to enjoy their date night.

The source also reported that the Justice League star looked like a common American expert of the riotous fact that he was topped with a Jacket in the hot weather. On the other hand, the Marry Me star looked extremely elegant wearing a red dress paired with her no-make, yet gorgeous look.

The Fly Girl dancer and her husband stayed in the restaurant enjoying their hot-served food for almost 2 hours and the star couple then returned.

The flaming- romantic pair tied the knot eloping at the Little White Wedding Chapel on the 16th of July. Jennifer Lopez and Ben sparked their early romance in 2002, following which their ways got parted due to excessive media interference in 2004. By the time the lovers shook hands again, the Deepwater star married the American actress Jennifer in 2005 and got divorced 4 years ago in 2018.

Though the love flames were flaming from the sets of Gigli, destiny had something else written for the most beautiful couple in the H-world. Their rekindled relationship was announced in July 2021, after which the pair got engaged.

History repeated again when the media attention reached its peak which made the romantic relationship of the actors shake once again. After postponing the marriage a number of times, the frustrated couple even decided to arrange mock-up brides at three different locations to scatter the media force.

Finally, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in July 2022, which made the eyes and hearts of lovers filled with joy, just like Handler.