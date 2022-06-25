0 SHARES Share Tweet

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to remain at Liverpool for the remaining year of his contract, and the midfielder has been occupied with preseason preparations.

Alex Oxlade-chamberlain Posts Pictures Of Himself Practicing With A Premier League Midfielder

Oxlade-Chamberlain was expected to leave Anfield following a rough conclusion to the season in which he was frequently left out of Jurgen Klopp’s matchday squad.

As Liverpool is not expected to recruit a new midfielder this summer, it has been generally rumored that he will spend another season on Merseyside.

Obviously, this might alter between now and September 1, but as of now, Oxlade-Chamberlain will play for the Reds in 2022/23.

He is scheduled to return to the AXA Training Centre on July 4 for the first day of preseason training. Still, he appears to be getting a head start by joining Jordan Henderson, Nat Phillips, and Adam Lallana in Portugal.

On Friday, Oxlade-Chamberlain announced on Instagram that he had been training with another Premier League player at The Campus facility in Quinta do Lago.

The 28-year-old is photographed working with Leicester starlet James Maddison, who has also spent the whole of the summer at The Campus.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is a client of mobility specialist Alex Parsons, whose other clients include Henderson, Maddison, Danny Ings, and the Fulham three of Harrison Reed, Calum Chambers, and Antonee Robinson.

Parsons is also a player, having risen through the ranks at Bournemouth before returning to his native West Sussex to play for Worthing.

However, his role with many Premier League players is to build and maintain strength and conditioning over the off-season, and Oxlade-Chamberlain is ready to play on the first day at Kirkby.

