Charles Siebert, ‘Trapper John, M.D.’ Actor, Dead At 84.

In the seven seasons of Trapper John, M.D., Charles Siebert, the actor who played snobbish Dr. Stanley Riverside II, has passed away. He had 84 years under his belt. Gillian Bozanic, Siebert’s daughter, announced in a statement that her father passed away on May 1 from COVID-related pneumonia.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the remark was made. His other film credits include "And Justice for All" (1988), "White Water Summer," and "Eight Men Out."

Siebert was cast in the role of Helen Keller’s father in the 1979 telefilm adaptation of The Miracle Worker that was broadcast on NBC. The film starred Melissa Gilbert as Helen Keller and Patty Duke as her teacher Annie Sullivan.

Siebert appeared in every one of the 151 episodes of the MASH spinoff series Trapper John from 1979 to 1986. There were many instances in which “Trapper” John McIntyre (Pernell Roberts), a surgeon at San Francisco Memorial Hospital, and his personal conflict.

In 1982, he debuted as a director on the popular show “Knots Landing” as a guest director. After that, he went on to direct episodes of other popular shows like “Pac Blue,” “Silk Stalkers,” “Pensacola,” and “Xena: Warrior Princess” before retiring in 2001. Sticks and Bones was a play written by David Rabe that was performed at the Public Theater in 1971, and Siebert was one of the people who worked on the production with Joseph Papp (NYC).

He had to support himself by acting in daytime soap operas like “Search for Tomorrow,” “As the World Turns,” and “another world,” but eventually, he went back to performing live on stages. He relocated to Los Angeles in the middle of the 1970s.

However, once the show was sold to the Disney Channel, Siebert’s part was eliminated from the cast. Between the years 1977 and 1979, he played the role of Bonnie Franklin’s supervisor on the television show One Day at a Time. In 1979, he also featured on the CBS sitcom Husbands, Wives, and Lovers, developed by Joan Rivers.

He has appeared as a guest star on various television shows, some of which include Kojak, The Rockford Files, The Incredible Hulk, and Maude. He has also made three cameo appearances on All in the Family show.

Catherine, his first wife, lost her battle with breast cancer in 1981 when she was only 44 years old. The year 2020 will pass before Charlie Jr. passes away. After moving to Sonoma County in 1992, Siebert has been involved in many projects there, both as an actor and as a director.

Former 6th Street Playhouse artistic director Craig A. Miller claimed Charlie “was never one to over-compliment, fawn, or flatter.” “He was incredibly dedicated to his work, and he expected the same commitment from everyone else in the room. He improved both our appreciation for theatricality and our understanding of magic.

You can donate in his honor to one of his favorite charities, like Doctors Without Borders and World Central Kitchen, both of which accept monetary contributions.

