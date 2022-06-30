0 SHARES Share Tweet

The “I like it” rapper, Cardi B is now trending on social media as she reveals her displeasure with the extra skin she got after delivering her second baby, Wave. as of last September, Cardi B has officially become the mom of two. She was married to Offset, an American rapper, in September 2017 and had their first child, Kulture in July 2018. And by the end of 2021, the couple welcomed their baby boy Wave.

Cardi B Wants A ‘Tummy Tuck’ 9 Months After Giving Birth To Son

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known by her professional name Cardi B is now officially a mom of two. The rapper has revealed the face and name of her baby boy lately this April. And recently, the 29-year-old rapper shared a video on her Instagram story stating that she wishes to get a tummy tuck. She said, “I just don’t like this extra little skin.”

Cardi B is known for being a straightforward and open personality. And now she has come up with her plan to undergo plastic surgery. Earlier she has undergone breast augmentation and liposuction for which she has been criticized by many. Some even called her ‘lazy’ and this triggered her. She responded in an Instagram live, “I do whatever the f—k I want to do with my body, let me tell you something b—ch. I do whatever the f—k I want. And I don’t have — the time of the day like you do. My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no, I don’t have time to work out.”

The American rapper and songwriter Cardi B is known for her aggressive floor and candid lyrics. On Wednesday, she posted a video on her Instagram story in which she shows her outfit just before drawing attention to her tummy. She wore a white crop top that shows off her tummy and said that the dress gave her a tummy tuck. In the video, she pulled out her skin and expressed that even though the skin looks good, she is not interested in keeping them, thus she opened up about undergoing plastic surgery. Cardi even opened up that she feels a little heavier than usual with the tummy that she hates and wants to get rid of it.

In the video, the 29-year-old mom of two continued to speak about her post-baby body. She said, “I think Wavey did me wrong, so I cannot wait to put out this song and do more things so I can get the f— out and do my f—ing surgery. I’m over it.”

Cardi is much prepared to go under the knife to achieve her ideal body after the release of her new song. She is all set to drop her latest single with Kanye West and Lil Durk on Friday, July 1. In the video, she even jokes, “Me and surgery go together bad.”

The couple, Offset and Cardi B, share a 3-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, and were overjoyed to welcome their newborn son, Wave Set Cephus. In a post she shared last month holding her baby boy, she quoted, “I wanna be this thick again.” She even wrote that it was her husband, Offset, who came up with their baby boy’s name and when he suggested it, she felt like ‘it has to be his name.’

Read More:

Cardi B Tutorial!!! Reveals How To Change Diapers With Super Long Nails…

Rapper Cardi B Says She Uses Her Platform To Talk About Politics With Fans, Read More!!



