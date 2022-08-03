0 SHARES Share Tweet

American actor Cam Gigandet was born in Tacoma, Washington, in August 1982. In 2003, he made his first appearance on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, a crime drama. Since then, he has also been on The Young and the Restless and Jack and Bobby.

In April 2009, Gigandet and his girlfriend, Dominique Geisendorff, had their first child, a daughter named Everleigh Rae. His wife, Dominique Nicole Geisendorff, has filed for a divorce from him, which shows that his personal life isn't going well. Rekker Radley, their second child, was born in January 2013.

Cam Gigandet Education

Cam Gigandet got his high school diploma in 2001 from Auburn Senior High School in Auburn, Washington. He then went to Santa Monica College in California.

Gigandet is a Krav Maga black belt

Cam Gigandet Career

In 2003, Cam Gigandet made his first appearance on TV in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as a guest star.

Then, over the next two years, he played Daniel Romalotti Jr. on “The Young and the Restless” and Randy Bongard on “Jack and Bobby.” He played Kevin Volchok on the teen drama TV show “The O.C.” in 2005.

In 2014, after being away from TV shows for a long time, he returned as Roy Rayder in the show Reckless. In 2015, he was also in a TV movie called “Nanny Cam.” Jake Green, the main character in the TV show Ice, was his next big lead role. This show ran from 2016 to 2018.

Cam Gigandet played Joe in the 2004 short film “Mistaken,” which was his first role in a full-length movie. Then, in 2008, he was cast in the Jeff Wadlow-directed American martial arts movie “Never Back Down.” Besides Sean Faris, Amber Heard, and Djimon Hounsou, he was also in the movie. For his role in this movie, he was also up for an MTV Movie Award for Best Fighter. In the same year, he was cast in “Twilight,” another big movie.

Cam Gigandet Girlfriend

Cam Gigandet’s girlfriend as of 2022 is Dominique Geisendorff. They started dating around 2006. She’s a Scorpio, and he’s a Leo. Most people think that Taurus and Scorpio are the least compatible signs with Leo, while Aries, Gemini, Libra, and Sagittarius are the most compatible.

Cam is 39 years old, while Dominique Geisendorff is 37. Celebs Couples says that Cam Gigandet has been in at least one other relationship before this one. He has never been in a relationship before. Cam Gigandet has been dating Dominique Geisendorff for about 16 years and 7 months.

Quick Facts:

Name Cam Gigandet Birth Place Tacoma, Washington Date Of Birth August 16, 1982 Age 39 Years Old Height 6 feet, 0 inches tall Weight 80 KG Zodiac Sign Leo Girlfriend Dominique Geisendorff Nationality American Net Worth $4 million Marital Status Married

Cam Gigandet Dating

Before he met Dominique Geisendorff, Cam Gigandet was in at least one relationship. Cam has never been married before.

Online rumors about Cam past relationships can be different. It’s not hard to find out who Cam is dating, but it’s more difficult to keep track of all his flings, hookups, and breakups.

Cam Gigandet Divorce

Cam Gigandet is known for playing James Witherdale in Twilight. His wife, Dominique Nicole Geisendorff, has filed for a divorce from him, which shows that his personal life isn’t going well.

Cam and his wife had been together for 13 years. After going out for a long time, they got married in November 2008. Now, Dominique has said that they can’t get along anymore, which is what the official court documents say.

Cam Gigandet Age

Cam Gigandet was born in Tacoma, Washington he Will Turn 40 Years Old In August 2022

Cam Gigandet Height And Weight

Besides that, he is 6 feet, 0 inches tall, and weighs about 80 Kg. He keeps his body in good shape.

His chest is 40 inches, his waist is 31 inches, and his biceps are 16 inches. In the same way, he has blue eyes and light brown hair that make him look good.

Cam Gigandet Awards

He is also known for playing James Witherdale in Twilight, which earned him several awards, such as Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie: Villain and MTV Movie Award for Best Fight, among others. Also, he is best known for playing Ryan McCarthy in Never Back Down, James Witherdale in Twilight, Stephen Morterelli in The Roommate, Kevin Volchok in The O.C., and many other roles.

Also, Jake Green in Ice (2016–2018) and Mickey Hayden in Dangerous Lies are two of his most recent roles. He has also won and been nominated for a number of awards, such as “One to Watch” from the Young Hollywood Awards and “Choice Movie: Rumble for Twilight” from the Teen Choice Awards.

Read More:

