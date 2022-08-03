0 SHARES Share Tweet

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns was recently given a laughably meager six-game suspension by an NFL arbitrator despite receiving numerous sexual misconduct claims against him. This has prompted many people to compare his punishment to other offenders and find it almost comically insignificant.

More than 20 female massage therapists have filed lawsuits against Watson since 2021, accusing him of sexual misconduct and assault. Watson has settled 20 sexual misconduct claims as of 2022 but has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Watson missed the 2021 season due to disagreements with the Texans’ management and numerous sexual misconduct litigation, which ultimately contributed to his exchange to the Cleveland Browns. Watson agreed to a five-year, $230 million contract in March 2022, making it one of the most expensive contracts in NFL history.

Derrick Deshaun Watson, born on September 14, 1995, plays quarterback for the National Football League’s Cleveland Browns (NFL). He attended Clemson University and headed the team to a national championship in 2016. During the 2017 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans made Watson their first-round pick.

Following an injury-shortened, productive rookie campaign, Watson led the Texans to back-to-back division titles in 2018 and 2019, and in 2020, he finished first in the league in passing yards. In addition, he was named to the Pro Bowl in his three seasons as Houston’s starting quarterback. He ranks second in all-time career passer rating and has the highest career completion percentage (minimum 1,500 tries) of all time.

Deann Watson (mother) and Don Richardson (father) welcomed Deshaun Watson into the world in Gainesville, Georgia, on September 14, 1995. In the fall of 2010, he started attending Gainesville High School and joined the school’s football team, the Red Elephants. Gainesville head coach Bruce Miller had a rising junior lined up to start at quarterback to run his spread offense, but Watson took the position and became Miller’s first-ever rookie.

Watson broke innumerable state records while he was a high school player, notably for total yards, maximum touchdowns, career passing yards, and career passing touchdowns. He gained 4,000 plus yards and 63 touchdowns on the ground.

In his junior year, Watson thrived, earning a state championship and receiving honors like Junior All-American, 2014 Player to Watch, and 2014 Top 100 Recruit. Gainesville reached the state semifinals under Watson’s leadership in his second and final seasons.

Several colleges extended offers to Watson before he explicitly chose Clemson University on February 1, 2012. According to ESPN, he was the top quarterback recruit for the class of 2014.

Deshaun Watson Professional Life

On his 22nd birthday, September 14, 2017, he made his debut in the NFL. During his rookie campaign, he tied the rookie touchdown record and won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, AFC Offensive Player of the Month, and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month awards.

Watson’s rookie season was cut short due to a ligament tear during practice in November, and he needed emergency surgery a few days later. Deshaun made the PFWA All-Rookie Team and was selected as the 50th best player in the NFL in 2018.

Full Name Derrick Deshaun Watson Popular Name Deshaun Watson Born September 14th, 1995 Age 26 Height 1.88m Weight 98kg Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Net worth $60 million Spouse Jilly Anais Father Don Richardson Mother Deann Watson

Due to his broken ribs and partially collapsed lung from the previous season, he decided against flying with the rest of the Texans in order to attend the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in October. Instead, he took a 12-hour bus ride! Watson signed a four-year extension worth $177.5 million, the second-highest salary in NFL history, in 2020 after being selected to the Pro Bowl in January 2019. He also received a Pro Bowl nomination in January 2019.

Deshaun was penalized $7,500 in December 2020 for breaking COVID-19 rules when Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks opened, together with some of his teammates. Watson requested a trade after the 2020 season because of problems with the coaching and front office staff, but the Texans were unwilling to engage in a dialogue.

After numerous sexual misconduct claims against Watson surfaced, they had a shift of mind and traded Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns in March 2022. Although he was still officially a Texan in 2021, he sat out the entire season due to personal obligations. Watson agreed to a five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns, the largest in league history.

Deshaun Watson’s Net worth

The net worth of the football player is $60 million. He committed to a four-year, $13.84 million contract in 2017, including an $8.21 million signing bonus. He agreed to a four-year, $156 million extension in September 2020. The deal included a $27 million sign-up bonus and perhaps an estimated yearly salary of $39 million.

The Cleveland Browns and Watson agreed to a 5-year, $230 million contract, with a $45 million signing bonus, on March 18, 2022. The $230 million contract, which has a comprehensive guarantee, works out to $46 million in annual compensation.

Deshaun Watson Girlfriend

Watson is romancing Jilly Anais, a popular social media influencer and star. Since his time in Houston, the ex-Texans quarterback and the social media sensation have been dating for a couple of years. The insta influencer, Anais, hasn’t made any public statements regarding the accusations against Watson.

Deshaun Watson Tattoos

Deshaun’s left forearm bears a tattoo of a clock. This represents good fortune and power. It also serves as a remembrance of Deshaun’s previous residence at 815 Harrison Square in Georgia. He sports a tattoo of a lion on his left bicep. There are proverbs 30.30 below the portrait.

His religious beliefs are reflected in a number of tattoos, including one he got while he was a member of the Clemson Tigers. The word “Ambitious,” a dove, and the number 815 are all inked on his body.

Deshaun Watson’s Personal Life

Deshaun, a Christian, explained to “The Clemson Insider” in 2017 how he made his decision regarding which scholarship to embrace for college. He admitted that he sincerely believes in God, who has helped him throughout his life while making decisions. Watson changed his religion to Southern Baptist after relocating to Houston. Deshaun Watson gave the first check he ever received from the NFL (worth $27,000) to three NRG Stadium cafeteria workers in 2017.