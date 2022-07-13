0 SHARES Share Tweet

Racial inequalities are present in every corner of the world. And in the same way, it is very evident across every indicator of well-being. In order to advance racial equity, California has spent over $500 million on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Race matters everywhere- from life expectancy to health, education, income, and neighborhood designs. Because of the centuries of racist policies, from enslavement, land theft, and genocide to educational and residential segregation, insufficient employment, and other kinds of discrimination have snatched the opportunities from people of color to build their life, wealth, house, etc.

California Funds $500M On DEI Initiatives, Including $50K On Racial Equity Training For The Fish Department

California has spent over $500 million on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. It also spent nearly $50,000 on “racial equity” training for the state Fish and Wildlife Department.

The government’s efforts to promote racial equity by entrenching racial equity into the institutional culture, policies and practices are giving hope for a better future where the race will no longer be a deciding factor in life outcomes.

The Center for Organizational Research and Education (CORE) made a report on California’s critical race theory-based spending. The report called the DEI initiatives the Golden State’s next billion-dollar industry.

CORE lead researcher Will Coggin says that “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are becoming California’s newest billion-dollar industry—on the taxpayer’s dime. It is everywhere from kindergarten classrooms to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.”

He continued that instead of effectively addressing issues like housing, crime, or homelessness, California officials have chosen to line the pockets of well-connected diversity consultants.”

Core reported that state tax dollars were spent on different departments such as the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, which spent $49,500 for workshops and training of employees, the California High-Speed Rail Authority, which dropped nearly $29,000 on consultants and California’s Department of Conservation also dropped nearly $180,000 on DEI initiatives.

Another source of DEI spending is the California Department of Water Resources spends over $414,000 on DEI goals over Fy2020 and FY2021.

California is home to the largest system of higher education in the world. Yet the Blacks, Latinx, Native American, and Asian Students continue to be unworthy from preschool through college, despite being California’s substantial resources and the government’s initiative for the progressive rhetoric.

Along with government agencies, schools are also taking part in the Golden State that is being driven by DEI initiatives. The employees are bashing parents who push back on the work ideology.

According to the reports, a California director for equity and inclusion director blasted the parents as resisters who disagree with her agenda in the Poway Unified School District.

When Dr. Shawntanet Jara, the district’s equity director was asked about her agenda.

She replied that she had to sleep at night and needed to know what she did was in service to children. Her goal/ job is not to change their minds. She is clear on that and ready to articulate that to resisters. Doesn’t have to be argumentative. It’s just factual. They can disagree and still be ok.”

Read More