Calif. Woman Jolissa Fuentes Found 2 Months After Going Missing

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Jolissa Fuentes’ car was found more than 400 yards from a winding California road.

Police have found the body of a California woman who had been missing since August. She is believed to have died in a car accident.

Jolissa Fuentes Found 2 Months After Going Missing

On Tuesday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that Selma Police Department Chief Rudy Alcaraz found a body believed to be Jolissa Fuentes.

He initially saw “vehicle debris” on Trimmer Springs Road, which prompted him to investigate further. According to the FCSO, he then found “old tire tracks leading through plants and over a cliff.”

Alcaraz notified Fresno County authorities of the situation and requested that search and rescue teams be sent to the area.

“Deputies had drones flying and rappelled from more than 400 feet above the road to find a damaged car,” he said. Jolissa Fuentes was the owner of the car,” the sheriff’s office said.

Some “personal items” belonging to Jolissa Fuentes and presumably her remains were also found.

The coroner’s office is trying to make sure it is Jolissa. Authorities do not believe anyone did anything wrong.

The FCSO also shared video from a police drone that showed the “sharp turn” and “steep terrain” where her car crashed.

Alcaraz said at a news conference Tuesday night, which was also attended by Jolissa’s family, that it was possible Jolissa had been “awake all night” and fell asleep at the wheel before the crash.

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims also said the accident and the area are being investigated to find out more.

Officer Alcaraz was the first person to find the body, and Mims said, “As a religious woman, I believe God sent him to that area along with his police instincts.”

Joey Fuentes, Jolissa’s father, also sent an emotional message. He began by thanking the country for its help.

He recalled what he told Alcaraz: “I want you to look for my daughter as if she were your daughter, chief. He told me, “I will keep my word, Joey. I will find your daughter, I promise.'”

Joey said of Alcaraz, “He kept his word.” “He’s a hero to me.”

Joey said the family had heard “all kinds of stories” about Jolissa’s disappearance while searching for her.

Alcaraz said, “I just got lucky” when asked how he found Jolissa.

Jolissa was last seen around 4 a.m. on Aug. 7. The next day, someone reported her missing.

Police obtained surveillance footage from an AM/PM gas station that showed her going in and buying something at the register.

On the video, Jolissa can be seen leaving the store, walking back to her car, and then driving away in her car.

The night before, she had gone to a party at a friend’s house. On her way to the AM/PM, she stopped at her grandmother’s house to pick up a bag and some money.

Her family searched for her every day, scouring orchards, vineyards, and farms in the area for clues. A $10,000 reward has been offered for clues leading to her whereabouts.

