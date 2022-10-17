Who Was Mikaben? How Did Singer Mikaben Died?

Michael Benjamin, better known by his stage name Mikaben, died Saturday after collapsing on stage in Paris while playing with the Haitian konpa band CaRiMi. He was 41. The source said that the singer passed out right after singing with the famous band Carimi at an anniversary reunion concert in Paris, France.

Over the years, the Singer Mikaben had made several songs with millions of views. Baby I Missed You, Fanm Sa Move, and a lot of other songs were big hits. He can also sing in French, Creole, Spanish, and English. He can also play guitar, keyboard, bass, drums, and other instruments.

Mikaben only started playing music at the age of 14. As a child, he always watched his father write and play music. As Mikaben kept following in his dad’s footsteps, he was definitely one of his most significant sources of inspiration.

Michael “Micaben” Benjamin was born in Port-au-Prince in 1981. One of Haiti’s best musicians, he started writing songs when he was 15. Mikaben got better at music while he was in college in Montreal, Canada.

How Did Singer Mikaben Died?

Michael Benjamin died of a heart attack, said the source. On Saturday, October 15, the singer passed out while performing on stage at an event in Paris. The singer had been performing at the Accor Arena in eastern Paris as a guest of the Haitian group Carimi.

In a tweet, the venue also confirmed that Mikaben had died: “Last night at the Carimi concert, one of the singers, Michael Benjamin, whose artist name was Mikaben, died after getting sick on stage, even though the emergency services were there.”

The statement went on to say, “The entire Accor Arena team is devastated and is sending all of its support to his family and loved ones during this painful time.”

Carel Pedre, a social media influencer, and Frantz Duval, the editor of Haiti’s Le Nouvelliste newspaper, were the first to tweet that Mikaben had died. Duval tweeted live from the concert to tell fans that something was wrong, and singer Mickael Guirand asked everyone to leave.

Magik 9 : À l’antenne de Panel Magik ce matin, les animateurs Ti Lion et Ti Mèt rejoignent l’équipe de Magik 9, pour une émission spéciale en hommage à Mikaben. Le chanteur a rendu l’âme ce samedi 15 octobre 2022 sur scène. pic.twitter.com/GmP4TtHASD — Frantz Duval (@Frantzduval) October 16, 2022

“The concert is over. Mickael Guirand says, “We need to leave the room.” He said, “‘It’s very complicated.'” Mikaben needs prayers, the Carimi singer said. People in the room passed out.

It looked like the performer had passed out after he was done, so Mikaben left the stage. Pedre, who was at the concert, told people later that he was getting CPR. As soon as he said Mikaben had died, everyone in the Haitian music scene, including his Carimi bandmates and management, was shocked.

“I can’t believe it,” cried singer Roberto Martino. “I’ve worked with this person for years and thought of him as a brother and a good friend. Almost every day, we spoke. We talk with each other.”

The late famous singer Mikaben could sing in Spanish, Creole, English, and French, and he knew how to play the keyboard, drums, guitar, and bass, among other instruments.

After coming in fourth place in a contest, Mikaben started his solo career. In 2004, he released his second album and gained fans in Haiti, Europe, the United States, and the French Caribbean. Mikaben and his cousin David Dupoux made a band called Krezi Mizik and put out two albums.

Read More:

Lena Headey Net Worth, Bio, Income, Career, And Husband!

Ricky Gervais Net Worth, Income, Career, House, Car, And Family!



