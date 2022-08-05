Brittney Griner Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Age, And More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Brittney Yevette Griner was born to Sandra Griner and Raymond Griner in Houston, Texas. She played basketball for the Baylor Lady Bears team in Waco, Texas. Brittney Griner is a basketball player from the United States who has a total net worth of $5 million. Brittney Griner won her first gold medal at the 2014 World Championships when she defeated Spain in Turkey.

Brittney Griner’s Net Worth

She plays for the Women’s National Basketball Association Phoenix Mercury (WNBA) team. She earned about $1.5 million in the last three years she played in Russia. Who has a total Net Worth Of $5 MillionThe basketball player may be the only one in NCAA history to score 2,000 points and block 500 shots?

Brittney Griner earns $227,000 a year, which is the highest salary in the WNBA. In 2014, she played for a Chinese team for three months and received $600,000.



Britney, like many other great WNBA players, often plays abroad where she can earn much more money. She plays center in the WNBA and is the greatest of all women who play basketball.

Name Brittney Griner Born 17th October 1990 Age 31 Years Old Net Worth $5 million Country United States Profession Basketball Player Wife Cherelle Griner

Brittney Griner Early life

Brittney Griner outed herself as a lesbian in high school and college and was subsequently treated badly by everyone for the rest of her teenage years.

Brittney Griner is a center for the Phoenix Mercury in the Women’s National Basketball Association. Brittney Griner has won both the Olympic and World Championship titles in the same sport.

Brittney Grinner Instagram

Brittney Griner Career

Brittney Griner has won two gold medals in the Olympics and two world championships in her career.

After that, she won her first gold medal at the 2016 Olympics against Spain in Rio de Janeiro.

In 2017, she signed a contract with the team for the second time. After a few months, she set a new season best with 38 points and nine rebounds. In 2018, she played 34 games and was selected for the All-Star Game.

Brittney Griner Salary

Brittney Griner’s estimated net worth in 2022 is $5 million. The WNBA league pays her a salary of $107,000 per year. Griner played for a Chinese team for three months and earned $600,000.

She played basketball in Russia and earned more than $1.5 million. This made her one of the richest basketball players in the world.

Brittney Grinner Awards And Honors

In 2009, Brittney Grinner was named the High School Player of the Year by the State Farm/WBCA. She also won an ESPY Award when she was in college.

She has won many awards including the Ann Meyers Drysdale Trophy, the Honda Sports Trophy, and the Wade Trophy. In 2014, ESPN put her on an “Impact” list.

Brittney Grinner Wife

According to her LinkedIn profile, Brittney’s wife Cherelle Griner is a former teacher and is now an attorney. She just graduated from the North Carolina Central University of Law.



The Phoenix Mercury center proposed to Cherelle in August 2018, and they married nearly a year later. Since then, they’ve talked about each other a lot on social media, posting pictures from vacations and marking important dates in their relationship.

Brittney Grinner Glory Johnson Split

In 2014, she told everyone that she was going to marry Glory Johnson. Glory plays in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

A few months after their engagement, the two women were arrested for a fight at home and other minor offenses. This happened after they had an argument at their home in Goodyear, Arizona. As a result, both players have kicked off the team for seven games.

They married in 2015, and Johnson learned later that month that she was expecting twins. Brittney said she was getting divorced the next day, citing stress and lying as reasons. 2016 was the last year they lived together.

Britney Grinner College

Griner went to Nimitz High School in Houston when she was younger. She trained with the boys’ team and the school’s soccer coach to get stronger and have more stamina.

The coach said she needed to be in good shape before she could learn to play basketball. She made a good name for the club by setting many victories and records.

After graduating from high school, Brittney went on to Baylor University. As a sophomore, she blocked 223 shots. This made her one of the best wrist-shot guards in women’s basketball history. In 2012, she was named a WBCA All-American.

