Bridget Fonda Net Worth, Age, Family, Dating, Career!

Once a celebrity actress who even made a recognizable role as a New York reporter in the movie Godfather III, is now seems to be unrecognizable.

Bridget Fonda was a bombshell actress and was widely known in the Hollywood film industry. However, she retired in 2003 after suffering injuries as a result of a serious car accident.

In 2003, a few months after the crash, she married the famous musician Danny Elfman and decided to dedicate herself to the family.

In this article, we will talk about her career, her net worth, and the family she was most fond of.

Full NameBridget Jane Fonda Elfman
ProfessionActor,
Source Of IncomeActing career
Biggest AssetsUnknown
ResidenceLos Angeles, California
Date Of Birth27 January 1964
Age58 years
GenderFemale
NationalityAmerican
Marital StatusMarried
EducationWestlake School for Girls
ChildrenOliver Henry Milton
Spouse NameDanny Elfman
Wealth TypeSelf-made

Bridget Fonda Life & Career In A Nutshell

  • Bridget Fonda, also known as Bridget Jane Fonda Elfman was born on January 27, 1964. 
  • She is the daughter of the famous Actor, Peter Fonda, and the granddaughter of Actor Henry Fonda.
  • She acted in her first movie at the age of five.
  • Her career breakthrough happened after she acted in the movie Godfather III.
  • She acted in more than 30 movies after that and her final role was in a TV Series “Snow Queen”
  • She was nominated for a Golden Globe award in 1989 and 2002.
  • On February 27, 2003, she met with a car accident that caused a serious fracture in her backbone. 
  • She married Danny Elfman in November 2003.
Bridget Fonda Net Worth

According to the data obtained from different sources, Bridget Fonda has an estimated net worth of between $49M and $50M. This is including the net worth of her husband Dany Elfman.

According to the reports, they own three houses each worth more than $5M and have numerous other real estate properties too. Their properties span over 2.2 acres. 

Bridget Fonda Dating History

  • There is gossip about Bridget Fonda’s relationship with the actor and writer Mr. Lee Drysdale.
  • Their relationship started in 1986 and ended in 1989.
  • She then met with Eric Stoltz.
  • She had an eight-year relationship with Actor Eric Stoltz which started in1990.
  • Their relationship ended in 1998 and she then dated Dwight Yoakam, an American Musician.
  • The relationship didn’t go long and they broke up in 2002.
  • In 2003, she married Danny Elfman and the relationship continues.
Bridget Fonda Family

Bridget Fonda has an extensive list of celebrities in her family. His dad was a well-known actor and even her grandfather was a movie and stage actor.

Bridget Fonda has only one son and his name is Oliver Elfman, he is a singer, songwriter, and composer as well as his father Dany Elfman. You could see the complete list of her family member in the table below. 

SpouseDanny Elfman (m. 2003)
ChildrenOliver Elfman
ParentsSusan Brewer, Peter Fonda
RelativesHenry Fonda (grandfather)
Frances Seymour Fonda (grandmother)
Troy Garity (cousin)
Vanessa Vadim (cousin)
Jane Fonda (aunt )
Justin Fonda (sibling)

