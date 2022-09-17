Kris Jenner Stoles A Bag From Her Daughter Kim Kardashian!

Kim Kardashian is an American social media personality and businesswoman. Kim was born in Los Angeles on October 21, 1980. She is a mother of four children Northwest, Chicago West, Psalm West, and Saint West.

Kim Kardashian Reveals Shocking Incident About Her Mother Kris Jenner Stealing A Bag from Her!

She received wider popularity after her sex tape release in 2007 with her boyfriend Ray J.

In this article, we discuss an incident that occurred when Kim was eight months pregnant with her Daughter named northwest. This incident happened back in 2013.

Kim Kardashian Recalls The Incident

Kim Kardashian on the late late show with Corden recalled a photoshoot she did during her first pregnancy. The photoshoot earned massive popularity and maximum audience coverage.

Karl Lagerfeld is a popular german designer and photographer, he was really impressed by Kim’s photoshoot. Karl requested Kim to work with him for a photoshoot.

Kim travels all the way to Paris to meet Karl Lagerfeld and fulfill his dream. Karl Lagerfeld owns his own fashion accessory world.

Kim Kardashian was expecting a bag from Karls accessory world as a present for her. but unfortunately, things didn’t go the way she thought.

Kim’s mother Kris Jenner also came for the photoshoot with her. Karl gifted the bag to her mother Kris instead of Kim. Kim was very sad about this matter, it was one of the craziest bags she has ever seen and she loved to get it for herself.

The bag had a black and white combination, and it also included crystals in it, Kim has never seen a crystal one. It was a very unique accessory.

I'm excited to be a part of Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton's incredible journey to find out what it truly means to be gutsy! Stream the docuseries now on @AppleTVPlus @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/U5S5zrjZ0p — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) September 16, 2022

But she didn’t have the chance to receive it. Since her mother took it away from her. Kim described this incident as one of the most embarrassing moments in her life.

She was expecting something for her but unfortunately, she didn’t get it. Karls accessories are one of the most popular and demanded accessories in the world. It is common for a person to wish for a gift from them.

More About Kim Kardashian

Kim is one of the most successful businesswomen in the world. Her estimated net worth is 1.8 billion dollars.

In 2020 her net worth was only 780 million, with hard work and dedication she bulked her fortune to 1.8 billion within the span of 2 years. Kim with her family has produced more than 20 successful reality shows.

The Kardashians are one of the most popular families around the world. In 2020 they decided to end the show, the fortune received by the Kardashians through the reality show was significantly high.

In 2022 they decided to bring their family to the audience. The series started premiering on April 14, 2022, on Hulu and Disney plus. This show became an interesting series to watch in 2022. The show owns a massive fanbase. The show portrays personal issues regarding their family lives.

Kim owns her own shapewear brand named Skims. Skims was launched in 2019. Skims has become of its most successful projects of Kim. They collaborated with the brand Fenty and created a dream collection for the audience. KKW Beauty is one of the major sources of her income.

Kim launched a collection of highlighters, foundation, and other skin care products in 2017. The company made a huge success in a short span of time. After three years Kim sold 20 % of her company to cosmetic giant Coty for 200 million.

At present KKW beauty has a value of 1 billion. Kim also owned an app named Kimoji, an app that provides 200 + emoticons made using Kim’s face. The app was launched in 2015, and at the initial stage, the app earned one million per minute. Later Kim decided to split the share of Kimoji and shut down the app.

Instagram is also one of her income sources. Businesses pay a huge amount for each post on Kim’s Instagram. Kim has more than 287 million followers on Instagram.

So posts from her account can reach multiple audiences in a short time. Many brands request Kim to work with them.

It is pretty strange that a rich woman like Kim is feeling sad about this incident. Kim is a successful businesswoman who owns her own business worth billions.

She has the wealth to buy the entire accessory brand owned by Karl, yet she wished for a bag from him as a gift.

This indicated her simplicity in life, she finds happiness in small gifts when she has the wealth for buying anything in this world.

