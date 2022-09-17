17.6 C
Oacoma
Saturday, September 17, 2022
SeriesThe Resident Season 6 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot!
Series

The Resident Season 6 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot!

Nancy Erin
By Nancy Erin

-

5
0

The resident is an American medical drama television series based on the book “unaccountable” written by the British- American surgeon and medical commentator Marty Makary.

The series mainly portrays the lives and duties of the medical staff at a Chastain park memorial hospital. The 1st season started premiering on the FOX network on January 21, 2018.

When Will The Resident Season 6 Get Released? Trailer, Storyline, Cast!

IMDb’s rating for “The Resident” is 7.8/10. It is one of the most recommended medical drama series to watch since 2018.

At present, there are 5 seasons released, and season 6 will premiere this September 20 on the FOX network. The release date of The Resident Season 6 in the UK is not revealed yet.

When Will The Resident Season 6 Get Released

Future Of The Resident Series

Co-creator Amy holden jones in a recent interview with TVline speculated on the future of the series after season 6. she mentioned that the future of the resident series ultimately depends on its owner Disney.

Currently, they are focusing on season 6. The show is owned by Disney, and FOX network is just telecasting it. This fact makes it very complicated. Only god knows the fate of the series at this particular point.

Future Of The Resident Series

At present, the show has its fanbase and value. If we get a chance in the future we will go on with it. The show has the potential to go further, but there is no guarantee that we might get that chance.

The final episode of season 6 might provide a hint about the future of the series. Let’s hopefully wait until we get an official confirmation from Disney.

Movie/Series NameThe Resident
GenreMedical Drama
DirectorRob Corn, Andrew McCarthy, Malcolm Jamal Warner, David Crabtree, Sam Friedlander
WriterAmy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, Roshan Sethi, Todd Harthan, Andrew Chapman, Kevin Falls
Producer20th Television (2018–2020)
Disney–ABC Domestic Television (2021-Present)
CreatorAmy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, Roshan Sethi
ComposerJon Ehrlich
Country Of OriginUnited States
Original LanguageEnglish
Number of SeasonsSix
First Episode DateJanuary 21, 2018
Final Episode DateMay 17, 2022
Upcoming Season Release DateSeptember 20, 2022
Episodes in Upcoming SeasonExpected 20-23 episodes
Main CharactersConrad Hawkins, Nicolette ‘Nic’ Nevin, Mina Okafor
Main CastMatt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal 
Where To WatchFox Network
Related Series/MoviesNew Amsterdam, 9-1-1, Chicago Med
Filming LocationAtlanta, Georgia

The Resident Season 6 Plot

In a recent interview with TVline Amy holden stated that they are now focusing on season 6 rather than its future. Season 6 is set to premiere on September 20, 2022, on the FOX network.

Season 6 comes with the theme “Defiance is the best medicine”.  Season 6 looks very astonishing, it will be interesting to see what drama will happen at the Chastain park memorial hospital.

The season will focus on the new problems faced by doctors both in their personal and professional life.

The Resident Season 6 Plot

The total number of episodes included in season 6 is not revealed yet. Considering the previous seasons this season might include a total of 20- 23 episodes.

The title of episode one in season 6 is “Two hearts”, this episode deals with the problem faced by Padma’s pregnancy, and the doctors come together to find a solution.

 Dr. Conard will make a decision regarding his love life. The fans are hoping that this won’t be the last season of The Resident.

Disney hasn’t decided to create another sequel for this series, so if this is the last season, we can at least hope to see a satisfying ending.

The Resident Season 6 Cast

The creators of The Resident have published the entire cast of season 6.

The Resident Season 6 Cast

Let us look at who is staying in the Chastain park memorial hospital for season 6. 

  • Matt Czuzhry as Dr. Conard Hawkins
  • Manish Dayal as Dr.Devon Pravesh
  • Bruce Greenwood as Dr.Randolph bell
  • Jane levees as Dr.Kit voss
  • Malcolm Jamal Warner as Dr.Aj Austin
  • Jessica Lucas as Dr.Billie Sutton
  • Anuja Joshi as Dr. Leela Devi
  • Andrew McCarthy as Dr. Ian Sullivan
  • Kaley Ronayne as Dr. Cade Sullivan

The Resident Season 5: Recap

The 5th season of The resident premiered on September 21, 2021. This season consisted of 23 episodes. In season 5 we saw one of the most emotional scenes in the series.

We saw Dr.Conards fighting without his beloved wife  Nic, Conard started raising his daughter as a single dad. Later in the series, Conard started dating.

The Resident Season 5 Recap

He is in a love triangle between Dr.Billie Sutton and Dr.cade Sullivan. Season 5 ended on a cliffhanger with Conard choosing between Billie and cade.

Season 5 hasn’t mentioned who is that lucky lady is, season 6 will kick off by mentioning Conard’s decision. Dr. kit and Rudolph got married. Devon and Leela reunited in the season finale.

They have proved once again that no relationships are perfect, it has both ups and downs.

We are expected to see the love and bond between these couples in the next season.

Season 5 is considered to be one of the best seasons of the series. It included every essence of drama, romance, and emotion.

Must Read:- What Is Keke Palmer Net Worth? Bio, Age, Career!

The Resident Season 6 Trailer

An official trailer for season 6 is not revealed yet.

Since we are so close to the season 6 premiere, we are likely to get an official trailer in the upcoming dates. So be patient and wait for the trailer release.

Read More:- Todd & Julie Chrisley Sentence Date Gets Extended!

Previous articleTimothee Chalamet Net Worth- Girlfriend, Age, Career Earnings!
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

NetWorth

Timothee Chalamet Net Worth- Girlfriend, Age, Career Earnings!

Timothee Chalamet has accomplished enormous accomplishments in a relatively short period of duration. The actor initially obtained attention during...
Net Worth

What Is Keke Palmer Net Worth? Bio, Age, Career!

Here's a riddle for you all! She wears many hats. She is capable of accomplishing anything! She has multiple...
Top News

Todd & Julie Chrisley Sentence Date Gets Extended!

After being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion, Todd and Julie Chrisley have been given one more month...
Top News

Michelle Branch, Patrick Carney Are Seeing A Therapist After Postponing Their Divorce!

Just a few weeks after the singer was jailed for allegedly striking her husband, Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney...
Anime

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot!

Mob Psycho 100 is a supernatural, superhero-action, drama-shounen series. Created by the popular anonymous artist ‘one’ who is also...
Net Worth

Amy Grant Net Worth, Age, Songs, Husband, Career, Bio, Kids & More!

Amy Grant is a well-known songwriter, American singer, and musician. She began her journey as a pop singer around...

Must read

Series

Gotham Knights’ First Trailer Shows The Death Of Batman!

Joker and his gang of villains terrorize Gotham in...
Series

The Return Of Qui-Gon Jinn In A New Star Wars Series Is Confirmed by Liam Neeson

The Return of Qui-Gon Jinn in a New Star...
Series

Will The Outlaws Season 2 be Released In 2022, When Can You Expect It To Be Released?

The Outlaws season 2 filming has been completed, and...
Series

Better Call Saul Season 6 Theory: What To Expect, Is Kim Wexler Waiting In Nebraska?

Better Call Saul's flashbacks to Kim Wexler's early years...
Series

Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building Release Date, Trailer,Plot, Cast, Episodes

Only Murders In the Building is a forthcoming series...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Series

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 7— Angela Found A New Love!

It appears that Angela has maintained her promise based...
Nancy Erin -
Series

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changes Release Date, Trailer, Cast!

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is an American television...
Nancy Erin -
Series

When Will Ratched Season 2 Get Released? See Trailer, Plot, Cast!

Created by Ryan Murphy and featuring Sarah Paulson as...
Nancy Erin -
Series

When Will Peacemaker Season 2 Get Released? Trailer, Cast, Release Date

On January 13, 2022, premiered the American superhero television...
Rachel Olivia -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

What Is Keke Palmer Net Worth? Bio, Age, Career!

Net Worth 0
Here's a riddle for you all! She wears many...

Timothee Chalamet Net Worth- Girlfriend, Age, Career Earnings!

NetWorth 0
Timothee Chalamet has accomplished enormous accomplishments in a relatively...

Todd & Julie Chrisley Sentence Date Gets Extended!

Top News 0
After being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion,...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun