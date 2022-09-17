The Resident Season 6 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot!

The resident is an American medical drama television series based on the book “unaccountable” written by the British- American surgeon and medical commentator Marty Makary.

The series mainly portrays the lives and duties of the medical staff at a Chastain park memorial hospital. The 1st season started premiering on the FOX network on January 21, 2018.

When Will The Resident Season 6 Get Released? Trailer, Storyline, Cast!

IMDb’s rating for “The Resident” is 7.8/10. It is one of the most recommended medical drama series to watch since 2018.

At present, there are 5 seasons released, and season 6 will premiere this September 20 on the FOX network. The release date of The Resident Season 6 in the UK is not revealed yet.

Future Of The Resident Series

Co-creator Amy holden jones in a recent interview with TVline speculated on the future of the series after season 6. she mentioned that the future of the resident series ultimately depends on its owner Disney.

Currently, they are focusing on season 6. The show is owned by Disney, and FOX network is just telecasting it. This fact makes it very complicated. Only god knows the fate of the series at this particular point.

At present, the show has its fanbase and value. If we get a chance in the future we will go on with it. The show has the potential to go further, but there is no guarantee that we might get that chance.

The final episode of season 6 might provide a hint about the future of the series. Let’s hopefully wait until we get an official confirmation from Disney.

Movie/Series Name The Resident Genre Medical Drama Director Rob Corn, Andrew McCarthy, Malcolm Jamal Warner, David Crabtree, Sam Friedlander Writer Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, Roshan Sethi, Todd Harthan, Andrew Chapman, Kevin Falls Producer 20th Television (2018–2020)

Disney–ABC Domestic Television (2021-Present) Creator Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, Roshan Sethi Composer Jon Ehrlich Country Of Origin United States Original Language English Number of Seasons Six First Episode Date January 21, 2018 Final Episode Date May 17, 2022 Upcoming Season Release Date September 20, 2022 Episodes in Upcoming Season Expected 20-23 episodes Main Characters Conrad Hawkins, Nicolette ‘Nic’ Nevin, Mina Okafor Main Cast Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal Where To Watch Fox Network Related Series/Movies New Amsterdam, 9-1-1, Chicago Med Filming Location Atlanta, Georgia

The Resident Season 6 Plot

In a recent interview with TVline Amy holden stated that they are now focusing on season 6 rather than its future. Season 6 is set to premiere on September 20, 2022, on the FOX network.

Season 6 comes with the theme “Defiance is the best medicine”. Season 6 looks very astonishing, it will be interesting to see what drama will happen at the Chastain park memorial hospital.

The season will focus on the new problems faced by doctors both in their personal and professional life.

The total number of episodes included in season 6 is not revealed yet. Considering the previous seasons this season might include a total of 20- 23 episodes.

The title of episode one in season 6 is “Two hearts”, this episode deals with the problem faced by Padma’s pregnancy, and the doctors come together to find a solution.

Dr. Conard will make a decision regarding his love life. The fans are hoping that this won’t be the last season of The Resident.

Disney hasn’t decided to create another sequel for this series, so if this is the last season, we can at least hope to see a satisfying ending.

The Resident Season 6 Cast

The creators of The Resident have published the entire cast of season 6.

Let us look at who is staying in the Chastain park memorial hospital for season 6.

Matt Czuzhry as Dr. Conard Hawkins

Manish Dayal as Dr.Devon Pravesh

Bruce Greenwood as Dr.Randolph bell

Jane levees as Dr.Kit voss

Malcolm Jamal Warner as Dr.Aj Austin

Jessica Lucas as Dr.Billie Sutton

Anuja Joshi as Dr. Leela Devi

Andrew McCarthy as Dr. Ian Sullivan

Kaley Ronayne as Dr. Cade Sullivan

The Resident Season 5: Recap

The 5th season of The resident premiered on September 21, 2021. This season consisted of 23 episodes. In season 5 we saw one of the most emotional scenes in the series.

We saw Dr.Conards fighting without his beloved wife Nic, Conard started raising his daughter as a single dad. Later in the series, Conard started dating.

He is in a love triangle between Dr.Billie Sutton and Dr.cade Sullivan. Season 5 ended on a cliffhanger with Conard choosing between Billie and cade.

Season 5 hasn’t mentioned who is that lucky lady is, season 6 will kick off by mentioning Conard’s decision. Dr. kit and Rudolph got married. Devon and Leela reunited in the season finale.

They have proved once again that no relationships are perfect, it has both ups and downs.

We are expected to see the love and bond between these couples in the next season.

Season 5 is considered to be one of the best seasons of the series. It included every essence of drama, romance, and emotion.

The Resident Season 6 Trailer

An official trailer for season 6 is not revealed yet.

Since we are so close to the season 6 premiere, we are likely to get an official trailer in the upcoming dates. So be patient and wait for the trailer release.

