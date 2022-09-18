13.6 C
Oacoma
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Net WorthWho Is Naomie Olindo? Net Worth, Age, Bio, Career,...
Net Worth

Who Is Naomie Olindo? Net Worth, Age, Bio, Career, Relationships!

Nancy Erin
By Nancy Erin

-

1
0

Real estate realtor, reality TV star, and internet sensation Naomie Olindo. She became famous after appearing on the Bravo reality show “Southern Charm.

With her return to “Southern Charm,” Naomine is again the subject of media attention. Beyond his red-carpet appearances as a reality star, Olindo is also active in volunteer work.

Naomie Olindo Net Worth, Relationships, Source Of Income, Personal Life!

She’s been everywhere, from Monaco and Italy to London and the United Kingdom. She left quite an impression on Craig Conover, and the rest of the narrative can be found in the episode.

Along with his best friend and business partner Ginny Cox, he operates the clothing label LABEYE. She was given a lovable appearance by being cast as a series regular. She first saw the show, thanks to Craig Conover.

Naomie Olindo Net Worth, Relationships, Source Of Income, Personal Life

Who Is Naomie Olindo?

Olindo’s earliest years were spent in France, where he was also born. She decided to complete her studies by studying in the United States at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. After finishing college, she began dating Craig Conover, who she had met there. 

Naomie Olindo

She then appeared as his girlfriend in the third season of the Bravo reality show Southern Charm in 2015. During the 2016 fourth season, she moved in with Conover, the creator of the Sewing Down South clothing line, solidifying her place in the show’s continuity.

Full NameNaomie Olindo
ProfessionReal estate realtor, TV personality
Source Of IncomeTelevision reality shows
Biggest AssetsUnknown
ResidenceCharleston, Soth Carolina
Date Of Birth4 August 1992
Age30 years
GenderFemale
NationalityAmerican
Marital StatusSingle
EducationCollege Of Charleston
ChildrenNil
Boyfriend/Spouse NameCraig Conover (2015-2017)
Dr. Metul Shah (2018-2021)
Wealth TypeSelf-made

Key Facts About Naomie Olindo

  • Naomie has a reputation for exploring the world. Her Instagram is loaded with travel images from all over the globe.
  • Since Naomie enjoys exploring new places, it stands to reason that she is a daredevil. But not all travelers are risk takers. It’s common knowledge that Naomie Olindo is a game for trying new things.
  • To Naomie, pets should be treated more like children. She had many pets growing up, and her current one, Gizmo, is “the finest thing that ever happened to her.”
  • Naomie dropped a lot of weight after her breakup with Craig. The reality star had wanted to do this for a time, but it’s easier dreamt about than accomplished.
  • Naomie is the polar opposite of the celebs who deny having plastic surgery. She hasn’t been shy about the surgeries she’s undergone.
  • Famous people are not uncommon to launch their own lines of clothing. 

Naomie Olindo Net Worth

Many credible estimates place Naomie Olindo’s wealth in 2019 at around $500,000+. Her primary source of income comes from her reality TV job.

Naomie Olindo Net Worth

It has been said that the show’s cast members make about $25,000 every episode. Assuming 15 episodes per season, the actors should earn about $375,000. Most of the clothing and accessories range from $30 to $250.

Naomie Olindo Source of Income

After appearing on the Bravo reality show Southern Charm with her ex-boyfriend Craig Conover, Naomie Olindo became a household name. Filming for the show takes place in Charleston, South Carolina.

The show is presently on its sixth season. She debuted as a guest star in July of 2016’s Season 3 and is currently the series’ primary focus in Season 6.

Further, Olindo is a vocal advocate for the rights of all animals. As well as being a vegetarian, she is a member of the Charleston Animal Society.

Naomie Olindo Source of Income

Olindo made her debut on Bravo’s Southern Charm during that year’s third season. The show dramatizes the lives of Charleston’s wealthiest and most notorious families of multiple ages.

The series premiered in 2014 and featured Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCroy, and John Pringle. Olindo joined the show in its pilot season as the girlfriend of regular cast member Craig Conover. 

But she decided that 2018 would be the year she finally ended her shaky relationship with Conover.

“I believe it was just a convergence of things that at the end of it, we were just two very different individuals who couldn’t get along,” Olindo said of her heartbreak after ending things with Conover. Because we cared about one another, it was a tragic ending. 

So after, she began dating Dr. Metul Shah, an anesthesiologist. The show’s sixth season would have been her first as a regular cast member, which would have formed in 2019.

Finally, towards the end of 2019, Shah secured a fellowship at New York’s prestigious Weill Cornell Medical College. After that, Olindo decided to relocate to New York from Charleston.

In July of 2020, Olindo formally left Southern Charm. She then expressed deep gratitude toward the show and her fellow cast members.

Naomie Olinda House

Naomie Olindo has been holding back on revealing her new home’s great living space until now.

During an October 2021 interview, the Southern Charm fashionista said, “Can’t wait to present what we have been planning for the place.”

On January 9, Naomie posted a video to her Instagram Story three months later showcasing the stylish new room decor.

Naomie Olinda House

Naomie’s video highlighted the room’s stunning features, and the next day, she elaborated on the room’s furnishings in a Story.

Naomie chose the 10-by-14-foot version of the carpet, but it comes in various sizes. Though the vibrant golden-yellow chairs and matching ottomans she had written about in Article had sold out, Naomie assured her followers that other hues were available.

Naomie’s white sectional sofa is “10+ years old from IKEA and has seen it all,” while her sleek black floor lamp and floor mirror are both from Crate & Barrel.

Naomie Olinda Early Life

On August 4, 1992, Naomie Olindo entered the world. After 2022, she’ll be a whole decade old. Having been born in France, Naomie is a naturalized citizen of that country. A member of the White European racial group, she looks like this. Her parents brought up Naomie in the United States.

Naomie Olinda Early Life

Naomie Olindo Height, Weight

Naomie Olindo is currently 170 centimeters tall, or 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs about 55 kilograms, or 121 pounds.

Naomie Olindo Personal Life

In a committed relationship with her lover, an anesthesiologist named Dr. Metul Shah, Naomie Olindo has chosen not to be married.

The duo is very fond of sharing stunning photographs of themselves online. It would appear that the two are much in love with one another.

Naomie Olindo Personal Life

Olindo said her relationship with Shah was “normal and solid” when asked about it. Even though he has accomplished much during residency, he still has goals he wants to achieve. My time is not of the essence. My one certainty is that I long to be in his company.

When Olindo was single before meeting Shah, she dated her Southern Charm costar, Craig Conover. It was in college that the pair first met, but they were initially just friends. 

In contrast, the pair officially split up in 2017. After their nasty breakup, they both went through considerable emotional upheaval.

Later, Olindo explained that around the same time her father suffered a heart attack, she had a nightmare about the same incident.

Must Read:- Kris Jenner Stoles A Bag From Her Daughter Kim Kardashian!

Olindo Explained The Breakdown Of Their Relationship Like This

Craig is a chronic procrastinator, and he recently admitted that he had been using stitching as an excuse to put off more pressing responsibilities.

He would sit and stitch all night instead of meeting his deadlines or doing other tasks. The problem wasn’t that he sewed; the problem was that he sewed.

Olindo Explained The Breakdown Of Their Relationship

Despite Olindo’s happiness with her new beau, Craig is still deeply in love with her and has a lot of unresolved emotions about their past.

On July 7, 2019, Southern Charms had intended to travel to Colorado to celebrate Cameran Eubanks’ birthday, but she firmly declined.

She is aware that the Conover still feels hurt from their acrimonious breakup. The current home of Olindo is in Charleston.

Read More:- Bridget Fonda Net Worth, Age, Family, Dating, Career!

Previous articleJohnny Depp And His Ex-wife Amber Heard’s Controversial Defamation Trial to be Adapted Into A Movie
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

news

Johnny Depp And His Ex-wife Amber Heard’s Controversial Defamation Trial to be Adapted Into A Movie

The controversial defamation trial of Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard will be turned into a movie. The...
Net Worth

Bridget Fonda Net Worth, Age, Family, Dating, Career!

Once a celebrity actress who even made a recognizable role as a New York reporter in the movie Godfather...
news

Katie Price Shows Off Her Incredible Figure In A Skintight Black Dress At The National Diversity Awards

Katie Price showed off her amazing figure on Friday night as she headed to the National Diversity Awards at...
Top News

Kris Jenner Stoles A Bag From Her Daughter Kim Kardashian!

Kim Kardashian is an American social media personality and businesswoman. Kim was born in Los Angeles on October 21,...
news

Jojo Siwa Defends Taking Avery Cyrus On A Date

This week, JoJo Siwa confirmed that she and Avery Cyrus are dating by posting a TikTok video of them...
Series

The Resident Season 6 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot!

The resident is an American medical drama television series based on the book “unaccountable” written by the British- American...

Must read

Net Worth

Kathy Hilton Net Worth, House, Career, Bio, Charity!

The legend since childhood, Kathy Hilton is 63 years...
Net Worth

Gwen Stefani Net Worth, Age, Height, Sources Of Income!

Gwen Stefani is a world-renowned fashion designer, businesswoman, and...
Net Worth

Scout Masterson Net Worth, Age, Cause Of Death, Bio!

Scout Michael Masterson was an American actor and casting...
Net Worth

What Happened Between Paige Spiranac & Steven Tinoco? Paige Spiranac Net Worth, Career!

Paige Spiranac full name Paige Renee Spiranac was born...
Net Worth

Kathy Grace Ambush Net Worth, Age, Career, Early Life, Bio!

Kathy Grace Ambush is a native of Worcester, Massachusetts,...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Net Worth

Bridget Fonda Net Worth, Age, Family, Dating, Career!

Once a celebrity actress who even made a recognizable...
Nancy Erin -
Net Worth

What Is Keke Palmer Net Worth? Bio, Age, Career!

Here's a riddle for you all! She wears many...
Nancy Erin -
Net Worth

Amy Grant Net Worth, Age, Songs, Husband, Career, Bio, Kids & More!

Amy Grant is a well-known songwriter, American singer, and...
Tyler James -
Net Worth

Heidi Klum Net Worth, Age, Bio, Career, Sources Of Income!

America's Got Talent finale was recently held in Pasadena,...
Nancy Erin -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun