Real estate realtor, reality TV star, and internet sensation Naomie Olindo. She became famous after appearing on the Bravo reality show “Southern Charm.

With her return to “Southern Charm,” Naomine is again the subject of media attention. Beyond his red-carpet appearances as a reality star, Olindo is also active in volunteer work.

She’s been everywhere, from Monaco and Italy to London and the United Kingdom. She left quite an impression on Craig Conover, and the rest of the narrative can be found in the episode.

Along with his best friend and business partner Ginny Cox, he operates the clothing label LABEYE. She was given a lovable appearance by being cast as a series regular. She first saw the show, thanks to Craig Conover.

Who Is Naomie Olindo?

Olindo’s earliest years were spent in France, where he was also born. She decided to complete her studies by studying in the United States at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. After finishing college, she began dating Craig Conover, who she had met there.

She then appeared as his girlfriend in the third season of the Bravo reality show Southern Charm in 2015. During the 2016 fourth season, she moved in with Conover, the creator of the Sewing Down South clothing line, solidifying her place in the show’s continuity.

Full Name Naomie Olindo Profession Real estate realtor, TV personality Source Of Income Television reality shows Biggest Assets Unknown Residence Charleston, Soth Carolina Date Of Birth 4 August 1992 Age 30 years Gender Female Nationality American Marital Status Single Education College Of Charleston Children Nil Boyfriend/Spouse Name Craig Conover (2015-2017)

Dr. Metul Shah (2018-2021) Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Naomie Olindo

Naomie has a reputation for exploring the world. Her Instagram is loaded with travel images from all over the globe.

Since Naomie enjoys exploring new places, it stands to reason that she is a daredevil. But not all travelers are risk takers. It’s common knowledge that Naomie Olindo is a game for trying new things.

To Naomie, pets should be treated more like children. She had many pets growing up, and her current one, Gizmo, is “the finest thing that ever happened to her.”

Naomie dropped a lot of weight after her breakup with Craig. The reality star had wanted to do this for a time, but it’s easier dreamt about than accomplished.

Naomie is the polar opposite of the celebs who deny having plastic surgery. She hasn’t been shy about the surgeries she’s undergone.

Famous people are not uncommon to launch their own lines of clothing.

Naomie Olindo Net Worth

Many credible estimates place Naomie Olindo’s wealth in 2019 at around $500,000+. Her primary source of income comes from her reality TV job.

It has been said that the show’s cast members make about $25,000 every episode. Assuming 15 episodes per season, the actors should earn about $375,000. Most of the clothing and accessories range from $30 to $250.

Naomie Olindo Source of Income

After appearing on the Bravo reality show Southern Charm with her ex-boyfriend Craig Conover, Naomie Olindo became a household name. Filming for the show takes place in Charleston, South Carolina.

The show is presently on its sixth season. She debuted as a guest star in July of 2016’s Season 3 and is currently the series’ primary focus in Season 6.

Further, Olindo is a vocal advocate for the rights of all animals. As well as being a vegetarian, she is a member of the Charleston Animal Society.

Olindo made her debut on Bravo’s Southern Charm during that year’s third season. The show dramatizes the lives of Charleston’s wealthiest and most notorious families of multiple ages.

The series premiered in 2014 and featured Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCroy, and John Pringle. Olindo joined the show in its pilot season as the girlfriend of regular cast member Craig Conover.

But she decided that 2018 would be the year she finally ended her shaky relationship with Conover.

“I believe it was just a convergence of things that at the end of it, we were just two very different individuals who couldn’t get along,” Olindo said of her heartbreak after ending things with Conover. Because we cared about one another, it was a tragic ending.

So after, she began dating Dr. Metul Shah, an anesthesiologist. The show’s sixth season would have been her first as a regular cast member, which would have formed in 2019.

Finally, towards the end of 2019, Shah secured a fellowship at New York’s prestigious Weill Cornell Medical College. After that, Olindo decided to relocate to New York from Charleston.

In July of 2020, Olindo formally left Southern Charm. She then expressed deep gratitude toward the show and her fellow cast members.

Naomie Olinda House

Naomie Olindo has been holding back on revealing her new home’s great living space until now.

During an October 2021 interview, the Southern Charm fashionista said, “Can’t wait to present what we have been planning for the place.”

On January 9, Naomie posted a video to her Instagram Story three months later showcasing the stylish new room decor.

Naomie’s video highlighted the room’s stunning features, and the next day, she elaborated on the room’s furnishings in a Story.

Naomie chose the 10-by-14-foot version of the carpet, but it comes in various sizes. Though the vibrant golden-yellow chairs and matching ottomans she had written about in Article had sold out, Naomie assured her followers that other hues were available.

Naomie’s white sectional sofa is “10+ years old from IKEA and has seen it all,” while her sleek black floor lamp and floor mirror are both from Crate & Barrel.

Naomie Olinda Early Life

On August 4, 1992, Naomie Olindo entered the world. After 2022, she’ll be a whole decade old. Having been born in France, Naomie is a naturalized citizen of that country. A member of the White European racial group, she looks like this. Her parents brought up Naomie in the United States.

Naomie Olindo Height, Weight

Naomie Olindo is currently 170 centimeters tall, or 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs about 55 kilograms, or 121 pounds.

Naomie Olindo Personal Life

In a committed relationship with her lover, an anesthesiologist named Dr. Metul Shah, Naomie Olindo has chosen not to be married.

The duo is very fond of sharing stunning photographs of themselves online. It would appear that the two are much in love with one another.

Olindo said her relationship with Shah was “normal and solid” when asked about it. Even though he has accomplished much during residency, he still has goals he wants to achieve. My time is not of the essence. My one certainty is that I long to be in his company.

When Olindo was single before meeting Shah, she dated her Southern Charm costar, Craig Conover. It was in college that the pair first met, but they were initially just friends.

In contrast, the pair officially split up in 2017. After their nasty breakup, they both went through considerable emotional upheaval.

Later, Olindo explained that around the same time her father suffered a heart attack, she had a nightmare about the same incident.

Olindo Explained The Breakdown Of Their Relationship Like This

Craig is a chronic procrastinator, and he recently admitted that he had been using stitching as an excuse to put off more pressing responsibilities.

He would sit and stitch all night instead of meeting his deadlines or doing other tasks. The problem wasn’t that he sewed; the problem was that he sewed.

Despite Olindo’s happiness with her new beau, Craig is still deeply in love with her and has a lot of unresolved emotions about their past.

On July 7, 2019, Southern Charms had intended to travel to Colorado to celebrate Cameran Eubanks’ birthday, but she firmly declined.

She is aware that the Conover still feels hurt from their acrimonious breakup. The current home of Olindo is in Charleston.

