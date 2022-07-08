0 SHARES Share Tweet

Brad Pitt, an actor, is eagerly anticipating the premiere of his movie Bullet Train. The actor admitted that he has trouble recalling people’s faces in a recent interview.

He claimed that although “no one believes him,” he may have prosopagnosia, a rare kind of “facial blindness.”

According to some sources, Brad, who has not yet obtained a formal diagnosis, worries about coming across as “remote… aloof, unreachable, self-absorbed” while having trouble identifying others.

Brad Pitt Reveals That He Suffers from ‘Face Blindness’

The 58-year-old Oscar winner also stated that he would like to “meet another individual who also has the illness. He first discussed his 2013 hunch that he had prosopagnosia.

For the first time ever, he addressed his suspicion of having prosopagnosia in 2013. “So many people despise me because they feel I treat them disrespectfully. Every so often, someone will provide context for me, and I’ll thank them for their assistance, the actor said. He continued by saying that despite his attempts to deal, it just served to inflame people’s rage.”

“You always hear, ‘You’re being egotistical,’ You’re being arrogant. I have a strong sense of design and aesthetics, but I have trouble understanding faces. I’m going to have it examined. That is why I chose to stay. Pitt continued. Because they believe I don’t respect them, so many people despise me. Occasionally, someone would give me perspective, and I will thank them for their help,” he said.

Brad Pitt’s Explanation

Despite having once tried to “overcome” his challenges, he insisted that he was merely “peeing.” added additional people. Brad said, “You realize this thing, like ‘you’re selfish. You are haughty. Despite my inability to understand facial expressions, I have a keen eye for design and beauty. I’ll have it looked at. Due to this, I stay at home.”

On August 5, Brad’s movie Bullet Train will be released. On March 2, the primary characters and setting were introduced in the first official Bullet Train trailer. In addition to Sandra Bullock and Michael Shannon, the movie also features Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Michael Shannon.

In addition, he worked on the upcoming Netflix film Blonde, a fictitious account of Marilyn Monroe’s life. Ana de Armas plays the main role. The film, starring Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, and Julianne Nicholson, will be available on Netflix on September 23.

Brad Pitt, a seasoned actor and Oscar winner who will next be seen in “Bullet Train,” recently admitted in an interview that he has problems recalling people’s faces. He thinks he has Prosopagnosia, a rare “facial blindness” illness that makes it difficult to recognize familiar faces, including one’s own face.

Pitt is worried about coming out as distant, distant, unreachable, and self-absorbed while having trouble recognizing faces, despite the fact that he has not yet received a formal diagnosis. Additionally, he was seen saying in grief “Nobody believes me!”.

It resembles that someway he is depressed with some personal traumas which did affect him in his thought process.

Read More