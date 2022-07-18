0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bobby Shmurda is a professional American rapper. Along with this, he is considered a pioneer of Brooklyn drill music. The real name of Bobby Shmurda is Ackquille Jean Pollard.

Bobby Shnurda was born in Miami on 1994 August 4, Florida. Acquire Pollard is currently 27 years old. Pollard’s mother is African-American and his father is Jamaican.

Who Is Bobby Shmurda? Net Worth, Age, Family

His father is a businessman and his mother is a housewife. He has one brother whose name is Javanese Shmurda.

And Javanese Shmurda is also engaged in several criminal cases along with his brother. Ackquille’s mother moved to East Flatbush from Florida after his father’s incarceration.

The Early Life Of Bobby Shmurda

He had run-ins with the law during living with Brooklyn. He spent 15 months in detention for a probation violation when he was arrested on gun charges, after that, that was dropped.

As per his 2014 indictment, Bobby Shmurda was the ringleader of a criminal enterprise named ‘GS9’. He consistently entered into disputes with criminal gangs that were responsible for murders and non-fatal shootings and involved in drug trafficking.

The maternal status of this famous American rapper is unmarried.

Career

The famous American rapper released the first song that he mixed was Crime Mob’s ‘Knuck If You Buck’. He started achieving the attention of the public after 2014 with the release of his song ‘Hot Nigga’.

The instrumental part of this song came from Lloyd Banks’ 2012 song ‘Jackpot’. The music video went viral after being uploaded to YouTube in the middle of 2014. Soon he became an internet meme.

Bobby Shnurda was featured in many popular Vines. After the song went viral, the rapper signed to Epic Records. His song was officially released as his 1st debut single under Epic.

Bobby Shmurda’s Popular Works

The song got the top position on the list of Hot R&B /Hip Hop songs chart as well as the song peaked at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The music video scored over 649 million views on YouTube as of July 2020. The official remix of the song featured guest vocals from Fabolous, Chris Brown, Jadakiss, Rowdy Rebel, Busta Rhymes, and Yo Gotti.

It was released on 4th September 2014. The song’s reggae remix was released in August 2014. The reggae remix featured Mavado, Junior Reid, Popcaan, and Jah X.

The debut studio album of Shmurda with Epic was scheduled for release in 2016. The debut was produced by Jahlil Beats. Though, it was delayed due to his imprisonment. In 2017, the rapper featured on fellow rapper Stoopid, the single of ‘6ix9ine’.

The first concert performance of Bobby Shnurda was made after releasing the prison at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Florida on 23rd July, Friday 2021. On 3rd September, Shmurda released his 1st single after being released from jail.

According to the report, he will remain under parole till the end of his statement on 23rd February 2016.

The Net Worth

As of 2022, the net worth of Ackquille Pollard is around $0.4 million. Mainly his earnings come from his rapping, writing, and singing. As well as he earns from his live performances.

