Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma Season 3 Release Dates Revealed

Shokugeki No Soma’s third season will premiere in the fall of 2017. According to the show’s producers, the forthcoming season of the famous show will feature action-packed culinary bouts and mouth-watering treats.

Food Wars: Shokugeki No Soma Season 3 Release Date Revealed

During the third season, it is projected that Soma will return to the Totsuki Culinary Academy and will confront new challenges. Food Wars: Shokugeki No Soma Season 3 will have Soma shokugeki with an upper-level student, which viewers can anticipate seeing.

There will only be 12 episodes in this season, which will begin with the tale of the Autumn Election. According to the cliffhanger, a new character will be revealed in the final episode of Food Wars: Shokugeki No Soma Season 3 due to the reveal of the previous character.

Season 3 of Food Wars: Shokugeki No Soma contains spoilers

According to spoilers, the third season of Totsuki Culinary Academy will be centered on the school’s centralization and consolidation. Soma and his friends from the Polar Star Dormitory will pair up with Erina in the future season, and they will also learn more about Erina’s background. As Soma and his companions understand Erina’s personality, they will regard her as a welcoming presence.

The sudden announcement by Etsuya Eizan that the dormitory will be closed will harm the situation. The information of Season 3 of Food Wars: Shokugeki No Soma revealed that the show would involve a battle between Soma and Etsuya. In the third season, it is believed that Soma will challenge Etsuya’s decision, and his conflict will be the main focus of attention.

If reports are to be believed, Erina will have to cope with her problems in the third season when her father, Azami Nakiri, takes over as the new administrator of the school. As previously revealed by spoilers, Azami would threaten Erina with expulsion from the academy if she did not comply with his unique cooking regulations.

Soma Yukihira returned to the Totsuki Culinary Academy after the second season, completing the Stagiaire training program during the previous season. Currently, the debut date for Shokugeki No Soma Season 3 is set for July 1, 2017, at the earliest. The exact release date has not yet been confirmed in any official capacity. Keep up to date with the latest developments.

Read More: