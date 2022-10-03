Billy Ray Cyrus Net Worth, Age, Social Media, Bio!

The American singer and actor have had a great career so far. He has released at least 16 albums and 53 singles to date, and is quite popular for his single called, Achy Breaky Heart.’ The song catapulted Billy Ray Cyrus to fame.

All About Billy Ray Cyrus Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Bio!

It is the only single, to have received triple platinum in Australia. Moreover, the song also topped the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart. This is one musician with a difference who has managed to impress both fans and critics.

Billy Ray Cyrus rose to fame from the bottom of society and is now basking in the glory of his success. He achieved superstardom in country music in the year 1992, following the release of his debut album, ‘Some Gave All.’

The album amazingly sold more than nine million copies. Moreover, the singer and actor became a household name overnight. The album was released in 100 different languages. The album even broke many records for the Beatles.

The musician and genius, were always immensely talented, apart from his handsome looks, which earned him a huge fan following, among the females. Moreover, he also has multiple award-winning albums, ‘It Won’t Be the Last’, to his credit.

He is popular as the musical genius, whose country music has managed to entertain and engage listeners from all genres. Initially, he started his band Sly Dog in 1982, and also performed with other renowned bands in Los Angeles, and later became a solo artist and then released his top numbers, which created history.

Billy Ray Cyrus has come a long way in the music industry, but there are more facts that people do not know about him.

Do you want to read more amazing and unknown facts about this great entertainer? Do read the content here and enjoy.

Full Name Billy Ray Cyrus Profession Singer, Actor Sources Of Income Music Residence Miami, Florida, United States Date Of Birth 25 August 1961 Age 61 years Gender Male Nationality American Education Georgetown College Children Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus,

Christopher Cody, Trace Cyrus,

Brandi Cyrus, Braison Cyrus Girlfriend/Spouse Firerose (2021-Present),

Tish Cyrus (m. 1993–2021),

Cindy Smith (m. 1986–1991) Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Bill Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus was born on 25th August, 1961 in Kentucky. His parents are Ron Cyrus, a Steel Industry worker, who later became a politician and Ruth Ann Casto.

Cyrus started his singing career at the age of four. He stayed with his grandfather for quite some, and drew some of the musical influences from him. He picked up the nuances of bluegrass and gospel music from him. His father used to play the guitar, so that is another influence.

Billy Ray Cyrus attended Georgetown College on a scholarship. He had got the scholarship due to his penchant for basketball, but later he switched to music.

He dropped out of his studies midway after attending a concert. That was when he actually realized that he had a career in music. In the 80s, he started playing with Sly Dog.

He managed to enter mainstream country music with Mercury Nashville Records. But, before that, the big names in music discovered him, while opening a concert for Reba McEntire. It was somewhere in Kentucky where the miracle happened. Moreover, it was some time in the 1990s.

He is Miley Cyrus’s father, and father and daughter have actually named two eagles. In 2008, both teamed up with the American Eagle Foundation which is involved with the conservation of eagles. The father-daughter duo named the eagles Tennessee and Hope.

The huge career-changing single called, ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ was inspired by a George Jones hit. It also turned out to be a worldwide dance trend in 1992. The lyrics were actually penned at least 30 years ago. It turned out to be a smasher in the US and also earned triple-platinum in Australia.

The singer-actor loves sandwiches, and so much so, that he even joined the Hellmann’s Mayonnaise’s Sandwich Swap and Share program in 2009. The same was intended to be a hunger charity program, in America. He also managed to inspire many other well-known stars to contribute to the program.

If not an actor-singer, Billy Ray Cyrus had every potential to become a successful baseball player. Moreover, in school, he always stole the show in baseball and football. In fact, his prowess as a baseball player had earned him his college scholarship.

In the year 1995, he made a guest appearance on the TV series, titled ‘The Nanny’. After that, he also managed to get some movie roles, like the 2001 movie called Mulholland Drive. He had played the role of a pool boy there. He also starred in Hannah Montana.

He managed to win all sorts of awards, like Billboard Music Awards, Teen Choice Awards, Grammy Awards, and also the American Music Awards.

He has married twice and has six children.

His biggest claim to fame is being Miley Cyrus’s father.

Bill Ray Cyrus Sources Of Income

-Active

Billy Ray Cyrus’ main income comes from his career as a musician and actor. He has several top-ranked albums and singles to his credit. Moreover, he acted in many TV series. He also has a ‘song of the decade’ under his belt. These activities have got him all the fame and money.

-Passive

The details of his passive income are not known. He has never really shared the details with the public or media, regarding this aspect.

Bill Ray Cyrus Net Worth

Billy Ray Cyrus has a $25 million net worth. His annual income is around $2 million.

Bill Ray Cyrus Real Estate Owned

Billy Ray Cyrus owns many properties and plots across the US. He also owns land in South Carolina, California, and Texas.

Bill Ray Cyrus Cars Owned

He owns a few American cars. Additionally, he also likes heavy vehicles, which he owns too. One can find him driving Jeep, Chevrolet, Toyota, and Ford.

Bill Ray Cyrus Charity Works

Billy Ray Cyrus is heavily into charity. He has always donated generously to causes like AIDS, animal welfare, children’s education, senior support campaigns, health campaigns, hunger, Parkinson’s disease patient’s care, and also towards Nashville’s tornado victims. He has donated more than $10,000 to various charities.

Must Read:- Jaylen Waddle Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Age!

Bill Ray Cyrus Social Media

Billy Ray Cyrus happens to be quite active on social media platforms, like Instagram. Furthermore, he has been found posting about his new girlfriend, regularly on Instagram.

He also happens to be on Facebook. He has 2 million followers on both Instagram and Facebook. He regularly posts on these platforms.

Read More:- Iggy Azalea Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Bio!