Danny Masterson Net Worth, Age, Career, And More

Danny Masterson is an American DJ and actor with a net worth of $8 million. Masterson is probably best known for his role as Hyde in the popular sitcom “That ’70s Show”, but he has also worked as a DJ under the name “DJ Mom Jeans”.

Danny is known for his role in the series “The Ranch,” which he also played before “That ’70s Show.” In 2017, Masteron’s reputation was finally ruined after three women accused him of rape. In 2020, three cases of rape were added to his record.

Danny Masterson Early years

Daniel Peter Masterson was born on March 13, 1976, in Long Island, New York. Masterson grew up in Garden City and East Williston. He began working in the entertainment industry at a young age. By the time he was four years old, he was a well-known child model who was featured in magazines and advertisements.

By the time he was eight years old, he had already acted in a few musicals, but his singing voice deteriorated as he got older. By the time he was 16, Danny Masterson had appeared in more than 100 commercials for brands such as Kellogg’s, Clearasil, Tang and many others.

Full Name Danny Peter Masterson Age 46 Years Date Of Birth 13 March 1976 Height 1.78m Children 2 Profession Actor

Model

Radio Personality

Producer Net Worth 8 Million Nationality American Gender Male

Danny Masterson Career

“Beethoven’s 2nd” was one of Masterson’s first major roles in a film. In the early 1990s, he was also the main character in the sitcom “Cybill.” After two seasons of this series, he applied for “That ’70s Show,” although he was slightly older than the rest of the cast. Based on Danny’s witty audition, the writers completely changed the character of Hyde to fit Masterson’s personality.

Thanks to this role, Danny was the main character in all eight seasons of “That ’70s Show”. Masterson appeared in shows such as “Punk’d” and “MADtv” after the show ended. He also starred in the 2008 film “Yes Man” with Jim Carrey. In 2009, he starred in the movie “The Bridge to Nowhere” with his wife Bijou Phillips. In 2012, Danny got a role in the comedy show “Men at Work”. He had already starred in such series as “White Collar” and the movie “The Chicago 8”. From 2016 to 2018 he was the star of “The Ranch”.

Danny Masterson Relationships

Masterson is a committed Scientologist who belongs to the Church of Scientology. In 2005, he began dating Bijou Phillips, who is also a Scientologist. Masterson and Phillips became engaged in 2009 and married in 2011, and their first child was born in 2014. John Phillips, Bijou’s father, was the lead singer of the Mamas and the Papas.

Danny Masterson Legal issues

In 2017, four women came forward to say Masterson had sexually assaulted them. Police began investigating, and Danny Masterson denied everything that was said about him. Masterson was fired from “The Ranch” after the news broke, and his talent agency, United Talent Agency, severed all ties with him.

More allegations were made, and in 2019, the four women who first accused Danny and the Church of Scientology of stalking and harassing them filed a lawsuit against them.

Those women said Scientologists followed them in cars, made them feel guilty and filmed them without their consent. Chrissie Carnell Bixler, who is married to famed singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala, was one of the four women.

Cedric said Masterson raped his wife and that his pets were fed rolled up pieces of raw meat containing rat poison (presumably by members of the Church of Scientology). Some of the details of these allegations are very disturbing. For example, Danny allegedly gave drugs to women and threatened them with guns.

Danny Masterson Real Estate

In 2007, it was said that Danny was selling a house in Los Angeles on Holly Mont Drive for $1.595 million. The four-bedroom house has a marble and gold leaf fireplace, a private pool, a garden with different levels, a hot tub and a two-car garage.

He bought the house in 1998 for $560,000, right after he had his big break on “That ’70s Show.” Masterson had previously purchased several properties, including six apartments and small homes. Danny Masterson bought an apartment in Los Angeles in 2003 and sold it to Laura Prepon less than a year later for $165,000.

In 2020, there were rumors that Masterson’s Hollywood Hills home had a strange connection to his rape case, which was still in court. At the time, he was living in a house in Santa Ynez, which is in Santa Barbara County. His home on Hollyridge Drive was rented out. In 2007, he paid $2.995 million for this 4,323-square-foot home once owned by Chuck Berry.

Danny was arrested in June 2020 and charged with rape. To get out of jail, he put up a $3.3 million bond. He paid the bond with the house on Hollyridge Drive.

