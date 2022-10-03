Iggy Azalea Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Bio!

The 32-year-old rapper has resorted to social media to guide upcoming musicians, acknowledging that her route to stardom and notoriety hasn’t been easy.

Iggy, who during her teenage years migrated to the US from Australia to pursue her musical dreams, posted on the microblogging website.

All You Need To Know About Iggy Azalea Net Worth, Charity Works!

In haste to achieve and work for your objectives, she counseled, one could feel crazy preoccupied and possibly deprived of self-care at times. However, she insisted that this was entirely normal and worth the success.

Iggy declared in 2021 that she would put other artistic endeavors first while she took a vacation from music. However, the rap sensation afterward declared on Twitter that she would return.

The singer explained why Iggy was temporarily leaving the rap scene in a blog post. In a subsequent tweet, Azalea said that while she wouldn’t discuss the specifics of her comeback or its direction, it would happen and have a budget.

Currently, on tour with Pitbull and Sean Paul, the Problem rapper is scheduled to perform on September 29 in Bakersfield, California. The tour is scheduled to last until mid-October.

Key Facts About Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea was raised in the New South Wales town of Mullumbimby after being born in Sydney as Amethyst Amelia Kelly.

While her mother, Tanya, cleaned vacation homes and hotels, her father, Brendan Kelly, an Irish-Australian painter and comic book creator worked as a housekeeper.

At 14, Azalea started rapping, and before launching a solo career, she established a group with two other local ladies.

Azalea left high school to fulfill her goal of immigrating to the United States.

Iggy’s career began with a music video, “Pu$$y,” shot in the South Central neighborhood of Los Angeles.

On the Billboard Hot 100, “Fancy” and “Problem” simultaneously reached the top two positions. It is a comparable but uncommon Billboard record to the final one The Beatles had.

Iggy Azalea Sources Of Income

Regarding her source of income, her singing profession was the primary source of most of her riches. Iggy Azalea has so far put out two studio albums, two mixtapes, and 17 songs during the length of her career.

Additionally, she has sold more than 48 million records globally. Likewise, her music album The New Classic debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard chart and racked up over 52,000 sales in the US alone within its first week.

Iggy excelled in her singing career as an actress and model. She sought a modeling career in addition to her singing career and signed with many modeling agencies.

In 2015, Iggy was also a part of Furious 7, the latest installment in the Fast and Furious movie series. She secured a contract with Wilhelmina Modes International Inc. in 2012.

Iggy has also appeared in promotional campaigns for the Los Angeles-based business Dim Mak. She also worked for well-known companies like Levi’s, House of Holland, Bonds, and Forever 21.

Iggy Azalea Net Worth

Australian rapper and artist Iggy Azalea have a $15 million fortune. In 2013, she suddenly became a household name because of the success of her single “Work.”

Over 50 million albums and 22 million singles have been sold worldwide as of this writing. In 2021, she reportedly earned between $46.1K to $100.4K per month. Iggy Azalea is an outlier in the hip-hop genre which first found success in the urban music scene before breaking into the mainstream of pop music.

Despite this, the feisty white blonde Australian rapper raps in an odd Southern drawl and has become one of the genre’s most famous female rappers in recent years. According to reports, her annual salary is $3 million on average.

Iggy Azalea Houses

Iggy spent $5.2 million in June 2021 and purchased a house in Hidden Hills, California. Iggy and a neighbor had a small argument over noise from Iggy’s construction not long after she had moved there. She even went so far as to tweet openly criticizing the neighbor on Twitter!

The house is situated inside a gated neighborhood in the Santa Monica area. Her house is roughly 4300 square meters and has a ranch-style exterior. With a garage that can house up to four automobiles, it has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and other amenities.

The house has many different living rooms, a separate kitchen, and a dining space. Along with a fireplace, it includes a spacious porch and high beam ceilings. The reception area, dining area, and primary bedroom have multiple stone fireplaces.

Iggy chose to sell this mansion about six months later for $6.2 million, which may indicate that the tensions were too high at that point. She agreed to $5,949,00, selling the house in May 2022.

Iggy Azalea Cars

Luxury Range Rover is a vehicle that Iggy Azalea owns and drives. Even a miniature Range Rover to match her real one was purchased by the rapper for her son. She claims that while she has several expensive cars, she has never really been interested in collecting cars.

Iggy Azalea once gave her lover Nick Young a vintage Chevy Impala for the holidays, but it appears that she also purchased a small gift for herself. Iggy was caught in Los Angeles approaching a brand-new Ferrari 458 Italia service station. It appears to be a fantastic enhancement to her Mercedes G550.

In addition to the car mentioned above model, Iggy is the proud owner of many other items, demonstrating her superb taste. Iggy, who drives a series of vehicles, including a Mercedes S class, a California T, a Mercedes G class, and a Ferrari 458 Spyder, dominates the road with her hollering engines.

Iggy Azalea Charity Works

You are well aware of how “fancy” Iggy Azalea is. Did you realize, though, that Iggy also supports charitable organizations? For example, Iggy participated in The Sound of Change Live, an event held in 2013 to raise money for the Gucci-sponsored Chime for Change Initiative.

The singer aimed to demand change for girls and women in her most potent voice. The performance also included short films and stories emphasizing problems that affect women all across the world.

A pre-2014 MTV Video Music Awards concert for the national HIV/AIDS prevention and education foundation, Lifebeat – Music Fights HIV/AIDS, was held on August 22 at The Avalon in Los Angeles and featured the Australian “Black Widow” femcee and soul-pop crooner Sam Smith as the headliners.

Iggy has been a trailblazer in humanitarian efforts to advance the fight against breast cancer.

