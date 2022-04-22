Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Williams has been sentenced to five months and three months in prison Wednesday for a shooting in which he was involved in Florida,2020.

Rapper Pooh Shiesty’s Attorney Says He’s “Happy” With His Prison Sentence After The Shootout

The 22-year-old Memphis native is a well-known American rapper and songwriter.

The rapper’s lawyer says he is happy with the verdict that the U.S district judge Kevin Moore of the southern district court heard their plea and decided on minimum years of a sentence for the rapper.

“The federal sentencing guidelines placed him at a high end of 107 months, the government agreed not to seek more than 97 months. we argued that the guidelines weren’t appropriately applied and requested 63 months. The judge agreed after two hours of hearing.” the lawyer says.

“Listen, nobody’s happy to go to prison, but he was happy the judge listened to our argument, and the judge received the argument well. He was satisfied with the outcome. We’re happy with the decision of the court.” the lawyer brad cohen tells the people referring to pooh sheisty.

“We are pleased that he took all the evidence and argument into consideration and look forward to Lontrell having a successful career in the future.”

Lontrell Williams has three other charges against him which has left the rapper in jail which he soon managed to get out too. Williams was first arrested in 2020 for the conviction of shooting at bay harbor islands, Florida in October.

The charge by which he is going to spend 5 years behind the bars. Pooh was accused of shooting Brandon Cooper in the buttocks and one more person right after he flew in his McLaren. reportedly it was for the purchasing of high-end sneakers and marijuana.

Two of the men were hospitalized after the incident and they survived. He was charged with armed robbery and theft.

Pooh Shiesty was also charged with another crime where he was sitting in the car and someone else opened a firearm at the gas station.

The rapper was again arrested after which the rapper shot a security guard in the leg at the strip club in Miami Dade in connection with a memorial day shooting. He was faced with an aggravated battery charge and was with a deadly weapon and armed battery.

Pooh shiesty could get released after three and a half years for the good behavior he has shown in one year at the jail. He was given credit by the authorities for the same.

Pooh Shiesty rose to fame when he started working for Gucci mane’s 1017 records and Atlantic records. His album ‘back in blood’ has got much popularity featuring rapper Lil Durk.

It became the most streamed song. It had 40 million views on youtube. Pooh Shiesty has made his debut in a commercial mixtape, sheisty season, which ranked on the ‘US billboard 200’ at number 3.

Read More: