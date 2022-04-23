Matthew Broderick Relationship Inspired 'Express Yourself'

Jennifer Grey revealed to People magazine ahead of the release of her novel, Out of the Corner, that the song “Express Yourself” was inspired by her relationship with Matthew Broderick. In an interview published, Grey said that the song “Express Yourself” was created during the breakup between him and his boyfriend, Matthew.

Jennifer Grey And Matthew Broderick Were Involved In A Long-Distance Relationship That Ended In Divorce:

“Express Yourself,” a song by Madonna from 1989, is a classic. “Baby” from Dirty Dancing, played by Jennifer Grey, is a renowned and unashamedly deranged character who may have been the basis for the phrase “baby.”

While filming Ferris Bueller’s Day Off in September of that year, Grey began seeing Broderick while they were on set together, and the two remained together until late November. Grey auditioned for a role in a film that would be named Dirty Dancing the following year.

During the film adaptation, she was cast as Frances’s “Baby” Houseman, while Patrick Swayze was cast as Johnny Castle. Grey married Broderick when he was a young Hollywood star, only to divorce him four years later as a mature actress.

In August 1987, a horrible automobile accident in Ireland claimed the lives of Jennifer and her then-husband, Matthew, bringing Jennifer’s long-hidden link with Matthew to light. The actress was a passenger in Matthew’s car at the time of the accident, which crashed with another vehicle, killing the two people in that vehicle.

According to a news story at the time, Jennifer was identified as a passenger, indicating the pair’s off-screen romance. After being charged with causing death by reckless driving and facing up to five years in prison, Matthew was found guilty of careless driving and fined $175 rather than facing up to five years in prison.

The following is a description of the song’s composition process:

Grey and Madonna (born Madonna Louise Ciccone) developed a strong friendship during this period. During that time, Madonna confessed that she and Broderick had a hand in writing the song “Express Yourself,” which was released as the second single from her Like A Virgin album (1989).

Grey adds in her memoir, ‘She told me she wrote Express Yourself about me parting up with Matthew,’ which she believes is true. She then recalls her first impressions of the song after hearing it.

Grey went on to say that she recently communicated with Madonna via e-mail, in which she shared her inspiration for the song “Express Yourself.” The actress questioned the Material Girl in response, saying, “Did you just say that to everyone?” No indication has been found that she has revised her story from what she told Grey more than three decades ago.

The song’s resemblance to Jennifer Gray’s relationship is as follows:

According to Grey’s renowned Baby persona from Dirty Dancing, the song’s lyrics reference Grey’s character. Madonna sings the catchy chorus of the lively dance-pop song, “Don’t go for second best, baby – Put your love to the test; you’ve got to – Make him explain how he feels – And maybe then you’ll know your love is sincere,” she is referring to the fact that she is not willing to settle for second best.

When he sings the hit song “You’ll do far better, darling, on your own,” the legendary singer-songwriter declares that you “deserve the finest in life” (Baby, on your own). In other words, if the time isn’t right, don’t waste your time. The second best is never enough.

After Matthew Broderick, what happens next?

With the public attention focused on her high-profile relationships with actors Johnny Depp and Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer married actor Clark Gregg, with whom she has a son. After 19 years of marriage, the couple decided to quit last year.

Additionally, to the couple’s biological child, they nurture another child together as a family unit. The couple’s partnership has resulted in the birth of three children in total. Grey’s autobiography will be released on May 3rd.

Even though the couple’s romance inspired Madonna to write the hit song, the couple is no longer together and has moved on with their individual lives. The music provides a gentle reminder of a beautiful time previously.

