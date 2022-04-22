Louise Woodward, a British AuPair originally from Elton, Cheshire, England, has worked as a nanny, salsa instructor, lawyer, and entrepreneur. For her role in the unintentional death of an eight-month-old boy called Matthew Eappen in February 1997, she is well-known across the country. According to media accounts, she was Matthew Eappen’s babysitter in 1997.

Who is Louise Woodward?

According to IMDb, Louise shot and killed Matthew out of a “frustrated, angry, and resentful fury. She was convicted of second-degree murder in October 1997, according to Wikipedia. She currently lives and works as a salsa instructor in the United Kingdom.

Louise Woodward, is a former British AuPair. While Matthew Eappen was under her care, she was found guilty of his accidental murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. Accordingly, she was a 19-year-old nanny employed by Matthew’s parents, Deborah and Sunil Eappen, since November 1996.

Louise’s infamous trial was also the most high-profile court case involving a British defendant in the United States at the time.

Quick Facts About Louise Woodward

Ethnicity British-white zodiac sign Pisces Eye color Blue Hair color Light brown Hair Length Medium-Length Height (approximately) 5′ 7″ in feet. Metric length 1.7 m

Louise Woodward’s Age and Early Life:

On February 28, 1978, Louise Woodward was born in Elton, England. Born in the United Kingdom, she has a British-white ethnicity. In the same way, she is a practicing Christian. Her zodiac sign is Pisces, and she is 44 years old as of 2022. Gary Woodward and Susan Woodward are also her parents.

According to Louise’s transcripts, she graduated from London South Bank University with a degree in Law. Furthermore, she obtained a 2:2 (Hons) degree in July 2002. British teenager Louise Woodward wanted to break away from the rest of the country. Hence Louise was employed as an AuPair (nanny) in the United States in July 1996, at eighteen.

Doctors Sunil and Debbie Eappen hired her to look after their two young sons, Brendan, and Matthew Eappen, eight months old, when they moved to Boston. Despite this, the Eappens were disturbed by Woodward’s late-night outings, apparent immaturity, and claimed indifference to the well-being of the two children under her care.

Louise Woodward’s net worth:

Louise has stayed out of the spotlight since her trial was broadcast. In addition, little is known about her private life. Her salary and the sources of her money are similarly kept under wraps. According to sources, she has a net worth of roughly $100,000.

Louise Woodward’s career:

Currently, Louise Woodward is working as a salsa instructor in her own Great Britain. According to Wikipedia, at the London South Bank University, she received a law degree, too. Numerous people have reported seeing her out and about in public.

Louise Woodward relationship:

Louise Woodward has been in a relationship with Anthony Elkes since 2006, and the two have been together ever since. After a seven-year relationship, Louise and Anthony tied the knot in May 2013. Anthony owns and maintains a truck rental business in the United Kingdom.

The birth of Holly Elkes, Woodward’s first child, is said to have occurred on January 1, 2014. With her kid and spouse, she’s also appeared in public locations. Louise and her family are currently in the United Kingdom, where they are content with their lives.

Interesting Facts about Louise Woodward

Woodward is also rumored to operate a dancing studio, according to reports.

She also helps her husband run the freight business.

Additionally, Woodward’s name has appeared in several news items.

