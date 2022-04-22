Chase Stokes became a household name in 2020 where he appeared in the Netflix web series Outer Banks as John B. His father married Nikki Osterman Stokes after his parents separated. Stride franchise LLC was founded by his father, who was a businessman.

Who Is Chase Stokes? Networth, Age, Career, Girlfriend, Height, Sisters, And More

Kaden Stokes and Kendall Nicole Stokes are Chase’s siblings. After that, he moved to Orlando, FL. Chase completed his secondary education at RiverWood High School in Orlando. He was a Valencia College of Florida Associate of Arts graduate. After completing his undergraduate degree, he earned an MBA from the University of Central Florida.

Chase Stokes Age and Early Life Explored:

On September 16, 1992, Chase Stokes was born in Annapolis, a city in Maryland, United States. He is currently 30 years old. Virgo is his zodiac sign. Following high school in Orlando, Florida, in 2010, he attended Valencia College, where he earned an Associate of Arts degree in 2012.

He graduated with honors from the University of Central Florida’s College of Business Administration in 2015 with an MBA. At the same time, he worked as an IT salesman at a Florida fitness center and as a salesman at a local gym.

Franchise Stride, LLC is owned by his father, who serves as president. Nicky Osterman Stokes became his father's new wife (Nicky). She is a psychologist and stepmother of Stokes, who is pursuing him.

Evan Walker, Riley Walker, and Griffin Walker are his three brothers and sisters.

Chase Stokes net worth:

Stokes’s fortune is estimated to be around $10 million (Approx.).

Chase Stokes Career:

Acting roles in short films like Lost Island, which he had previously auditioned for, were his first successes after graduating from college. After that, he appears as ‘Ethan Terri’ in the television series’ “Base” (2015). “Halam Stranger” (2016) was Reed’s first starring role on Netflix.

As a result, he initially appeared at Our Home in 2018, The Beach House in 2018, and One Of Us Lying in 2019. He was seen as “John B.” for the first time in the Netflix series “Outer Banks” in 2020. It will premiere on Netflix for the first time on April 15, 2020.

Chase Stokes relationship:

According to reports, he allegedly connected with a woman named Xiao Montalvo, but the two broke up in 2017.

Exciting Facts about Chase Stokes

Jennifer Canning, Chase’s biological mother, reared him.

He spent most of his formative years in the Sunshine State.

When he’s not working, Stokes likes to play the guitar.

Aside from being the CEO of the Creative Movement Group, Chase is also its founder.

He has a dog named Jack, whom he adores.

He was raised in Annapolis, Maryland, where he went to school.

Chase Stokes has 1,034 Facebook fans and 1,321 Facebook followers. Even if Chase Stokes’s Social Media profile is verified on Instagram, it’s still a fake account. Personal photos, videos, parties, and occasional posts are available there. The total number of postings is 279, with 4.4 million followers and 991 followers.

