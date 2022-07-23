Ricky Martin Returns To Stage After Headline Making Week!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ricky Martin, the Puerto Rican singer has been in the headlines lately. Martin was accused by his nephew who claimed that the duo had a romantic relationship for about seven months and currently he fears for his own safety. He even proclaimed that the singer allegedly stalked and harassed him. Concerning the case, the Puerto Rico court issued a restraining order on the superstar earlier this July.

Recently this week, the court archived the order which existed against the singer thus implying the case was closed. The action taken by the court was the result of the withdrawal of the case filed by the accused nephew. On 21st July, Martin appeared for a virtual court appearance in which he denied the accusations made against the singer before the accuser requested the case to be discharged.

Ricky Martin Returns After Nephew Accuser Drops Case

After the court hearing, the singer released a video in which he gives out his first public statement related to the arguments accused of him. In the video, he spoke about the restrictions he had on defending himself during the time period of the court case. He even thanked God for helping to bring out the truth and proving the accusation of him false.

The singer addressed his nephew in the 1-minute 47-sec video and wished the best to the person who accused him of nonsense. He even wished the accuser on finding help in starting a new life filled with love, joy, and truth. He waldo wanted the accuser to stop hurting others anymore.

As the case was dismissed, the singer’s husband reacted on his social media to the accusation against Martin. Ricky Martin even shared the couple’s photo with the caption, ‘Truth prevails.’

The accuser, Martin’s nephew, declared at Thursday’s hearing that he no longer wishes to move forward with the case and he even said that he doesn’t need the protection order any more. The order was passed on July 1st under Puerto Rico’s Domestic Violence Prevention and Intervention Law, which is even known as Act 54.

Know More About Ricky Martin

Enrique Martín Morales, known by his professional name Ricky Martin is a singer, songwriter, and actor based in Puerto Rico. The singer is known for his musical versatility and even his discography comprises multiple genres which include Latin pop, pop, reggaeton, salsa, etc. The singer is known as the King of Latin Pop, the Latin Pop God, and the King of Latin Music. He is even one of the most influential artists in the world.

The singer-songwriter has sold over 70 million records worldwide and has established his status as a sex symbol and a pop icon. His fourth album, Vuelve (1998) brought him international success as it earned him his career’s first Grammy Award. Martin performed at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards and received a massive standing ovation for his performance. He is known as the game changer for Latin music worldwide.

Ricky Martin is one of the most awarded male Latin artists and his accolades include two Grammy Awards, a Guinness World Record, five Latin Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, two American Music Awards, nine Billboard Latin Music Awards, three Latin American Music Awards, eight World Music Awards, fourteen Lo Nuestro Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Other than singing, the songwriter is a renowned philanthropist and activist who focuses more on LGBTQ rights and works against human trafficking. He is also the founder of The Ricky Martin Foundation which is a non-profit, non-governmental organization. It focuses on condemning human trafficking and provides knowledge on the existence of crimes.

Ricky Martin Regarding His sexuality And Relationships

He had dated several women and even men including renowned personalities. In August 2008 he became the father of twin boys through surrogacy. He believed that surrogacy is much faster than adoption and which is why he chose a surrogate. And in 2010 he revealed to the world that he is gay through a message on his website stating that he is proud to say that he is a fortunate homosexual man.

In 2016, Syrian-Swedish painter Jwan Yosef posted a picture of himself with Martin on Instagram quoting that they are obviously opening a band. And later on, it was rumored that Yosef is Martin’s new boyfriend. In April 2016, Martin confirmed their relationship and the couple even made their red carpet appearance at the amfAR Inspiration Gala. The singer later disclosed that the duo was talking for about six months without even hearing each other’s voice and even stated that they met on Instagram.

MUST CHECK: Angelina Jolie Wins Battle Against Brad Pitt Over French Winery

The couple disclosed their relationship in 2016 at the singer’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Ricky Martin opened up that he was engaged to Yousef and a year after the duo reportedly got married and even welcomed their baby girl, Lucia Martin Yosef in December 2018. And a year after her birth, the couple welcomed their second child, Renn Martin Yosef. The lovely couple now shares 4 children all together which include 3 sons and a daughter.

Even after the incident, we can understand how supportive the couple is. Amid the tough situation, Yosef stayed alongside Martin as his biggest supporter, and right after the case was thrown out on Thursday, Yosef posted a selfie of the duo celebrating their victory with a quote, “Truth Prevails.”