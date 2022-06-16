Shaquille O’Neal had experienced a fellow diners’ tab on NYC date night over chicken satay on Sunday 12th June. The basketball star retired from the NBA in 2011 but is still present as a sports analyst. He arrived at Chelsea hotspot Jue Lan Club with a mystery woman at around 8:30 p.m., as per the information. By the end of their night date, Shaquille O’Neal was seen to pay the bill for the entire eatery.

Spies said that he popped in with a woman who is not identified yet. With that woman, he was overheard describing as his date. He ordered many dishes including Beijing chicken, shrimp tempura, and chicken satay. Page six noted from an insider that all the delicious dishes were ordered by that woman.

After completing the meal, a 50 years old retired basketball player proceeded to buy dinner for the entire service team. As per our source, to top that off, he paid everyone’s dining bill at the restaurant.

The Professional Life Of Former NBA Basketball Player-Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal wanted to keep his generosity private from fellow diners. He asked one of the staff for the bill not to mention that he was paying the bill for all, there were more than 40 tables until O’Neal left the restaurant, as reported by our source. A reputation for the man did not get back to us when our team reached out about his expensive date night.

The birth name of Shaquille O’Neal is Shaquille Rashaun O’Neal. Generally, he is known as Shaq. He was a professional American basketball player. Presently his age is 50 years. He played 19 years of his career in the National Basketball Association and also won the championship four times as the NBA champion.

During his college, he was considered for the Dream Team to fill his spot in college. In the end, it went to a future teammate Christian Laettner. His career in the national team started in the 1994 FIBA World Championship through which he was named MVP of the Tournament.

Personal life of Shaquille O’Neal

Then he began to lead the Dream Team II to the gold medal with an 8-0 record. He was successful to make another 8-0 at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. O’Neal was disappointed that Lenny Wilkens played Robinson more times in the final game. After that, coach Wilkens described to him that it would be Robinson’s last Olympics. After getting the experience in 1996, he refused to play in international competitions.

The former American basketball player got married to Shaunie Nelson on 26th December 2002. The pair share 4 children. The names of their four children are Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me’arah. Though Nelson has a son whose name is Myles from her previous relationship and O’Neal has a daughter whose name is Tahirah O’Neal.

After five years of their marriage, in 2007 Shaquille O’Neal filed for divorce from Shaunie in a Miami-Dade Circuit court. Later the duo decided to live together and the divorce was withdrawn. In late 2009, Shaunie filed for divorce.